Viral: Israeli Police Stifle The Nazareth Protests For Al Aqsa With Arrests

Published April 17th, 2022 - 07:17 GMT
Palestinian boy raises the Palestinian flag
Palestinian boy raises the Palestinian flag in Nazareth (twitter)

ALBAWABA - In solidarity with the Palestinians of Al Aqsa Mosque, the people of Nazareth, inside the so-called Israeli 1948 territories, held a vigil to show their abhorrence and anger at the Israeli police and their storming of Al Aqsa Mosque.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli police arrested at least six people. These included activists as well as journalists. The support protests has been rife as shown on the social media.

One journalist, Najat Hammouda, covering the vigil was arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities that was described as a peaceful arrested.

Another arrested was the young activist Hanaa Daher under the hashtag (@hanaa_daher). As the videos show she was deliberately manhandled by the Israeli police with more hashtags in Arabic of (#فلسطين #فلسطين_قضيتي #فلسطين_قضية_الشرفاء #انصروا_الأقصى #المسجد_الأقصى #Palestine #AlAqsa

Social media were rife in their coverage and condemnation.

Wafa reported the Israeli police turned Nazareth into military zone, deploying water vehicles and heavy security presence at the entrance to the city before the vigil began and prevented many to participate in the support protest. But nevertheless protests did take place.

 

