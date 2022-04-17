Viral: Israeli Police Stifle The Nazareth Protests For Al Aqsa With Arrests

ALBAWABA - In solidarity with the Palestinians of Al Aqsa Mosque, the people of Nazareth, inside the so-called Israeli 1948 territories, held a vigil to show their abhorrence and anger at the Israeli police and their storming of Al Aqsa Mosque.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli police arrested at least six people. These included activists as well as journalists. The support protests has been rife as shown on the social media.

#Palestinian protesters engage Israeli troops in occupied Nazareth as the troops disperse a pro-Jerusalem protest. pic.twitter.com/DZ4qtr9kSi — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) April 17, 2022

One journalist, Najat Hammouda, covering the vigil was arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities that was described as a peaceful arrested.

#BREAKING

The occupation is arresting the journalist Nagat Hamouda the correspondent for @aljarmaqnet news oulet during her covering of protests to support Al-Aqsa in Nazareth https://t.co/mNjayHywJx — Relaxed AmJad 🇺🇸🇪🇬🏳️‍🌈 1st🇵🇸 2nd🇺🇦 (@a_mewholaughs) April 17, 2022

Another arrested was the young activist Hanaa Daher under the hashtag (@hanaa_daher). As the videos show she was deliberately manhandled by the Israeli police with more hashtags in Arabic of (#فلسطين #فلسطين_قضيتي #فلسطين_قضية_الشرفاء #انصروا_الأقصى #المسجد_الأقصى #Palestine #AlAqsa)

Social media were rife in their coverage and condemnation.

Who fights for women rights, please watch!



The Israeli occupation forces arrested a #Palestinian girl, Hanaa Daher, during a peaceful demonstration in Nazareth tonight. pic.twitter.com/mUwx4Sk2Wc — #FreeAhmadManasra (@Rehan_Alfarra) April 16, 2022

Wafa reported the Israeli police turned Nazareth into military zone, deploying water vehicles and heavy security presence at the entrance to the city before the vigil began and prevented many to participate in the support protest. But nevertheless protests did take place.