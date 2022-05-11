Viral: Israel's War on Gaza Remembered One Year on!

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2022 - 07:01 GMT
Israel's war on Gaza
A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, during massive Israeli bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - One year on, the world remembers the Israeli war on Gaza, a bloody aggression that started on 11 May and ended 11 days later on 21st of the same month with a ceasefire at much pressure from the international community accusing it of committing more war crimes under the eyes of the world. 

Israel caved in from incessant calls to stop. These included from the Egyptian government and the new US administration of Joe Biden. The Israeli government then still under Likud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but only after considerable destruction wreaked on the Gaza strip by Israeli missiles, bombs and warplane attacks.

The war is being marked by the Palestinians, the international community and by the Israelis although in an uncouth terms and derision on the social media as one terrible tragedy on the Gaza Strip and which has been besieged by the Israelis since 2007. 

This is the fourth Israeli war on Gaza since then.

The last Israeli aggression killed 256 men, women, children and the elderly. A total of 66 Palestinian children were killed by the one-sided war with around 470 kids injured.

Palestinian women also took a battering with 40 killed and 310 injured. 

The war displaced more that 120,000 people with about 1800 houses totally destroyed and and over 16,000 homes "partially destroyed" with 66 schools blazed and 33 hospitals and medical centers according to UN figures. This is not to say anything about the destruction of the Gaza economy and infrastructure. 

The UN had this to say, to counteract the charge of what Israel was saying about only striking Hamas positions:

 

