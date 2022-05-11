Viral: Israel's War on Gaza Remembered One Year on!

ALBAWABA - One year on, the world remembers the Israeli war on Gaza, a bloody aggression that started on 11 May and ended 11 days later on 21st of the same month with a ceasefire at much pressure from the international community accusing it of committing more war crimes under the eyes of the world.

Marking the first anniversary of Israel's 2021 onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, let's remember the 66 Palestinian children who were murdered by Israeli warplanes. pic.twitter.com/eOV6APqH4e — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 10, 2022

Israel caved in from incessant calls to stop. These included from the Egyptian government and the new US administration of Joe Biden. The Israeli government then still under Likud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but only after considerable destruction wreaked on the Gaza strip by Israeli missiles, bombs and warplane attacks.

Last year on this day, all eyes were on Gaza as Israeli occupation waged its fourth major military aggression on the besieged Strip for 11 days until a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May 2021, killing 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injuring thousands of others. pic.twitter.com/LtBNyKaS08 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 10, 2022

The war is being marked by the Palestinians, the international community and by the Israelis although in an uncouth terms and derision on the social media as one terrible tragedy on the Gaza Strip and which has been besieged by the Israelis since 2007.

This is the fourth Israeli war on Gaza since then.

Marking the first anniversary of the 2021 Israeli aggression on Gaza, attached is a picture of the Palestinian kids who were martyred in the 11-day war back then. pic.twitter.com/gzxE0yotYu — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2022

The last Israeli aggression killed 256 men, women, children and the elderly. A total of 66 Palestinian children were killed by the one-sided war with around 470 kids injured.

Palestinian women also took a battering with 40 killed and 310 injured.

Israeli aggression on Gaza in May 2021 results. pic.twitter.com/TsEE6AfjlL — Amal Esam (@Amalesam16) May 10, 2022

The war displaced more that 120,000 people with about 1800 houses totally destroyed and and over 16,000 homes "partially destroyed" with 66 schools blazed and 33 hospitals and medical centers according to UN figures. This is not to say anything about the destruction of the Gaza economy and infrastructure.

This is a war crime committed by Israel in 2021, during its attack on Gaza. AP News: pic.twitter.com/BX08hCIkAG — Zanubi Raha (@RZanubi) May 10, 2022

The UN had this to say, to counteract the charge of what Israel was saying about only striking Hamas positions: