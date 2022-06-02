  1. Home
Viral: King of Bahrain Changes Title, Social Media Blasts Off

Published June 2nd, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa
King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has been in the news - and social media - over the last week for a very interesting piece of information that has drawn much comment and maybe light-headed criticism. 

He and/or the people around him have decided to change his title from "His Majesty" to "His Greatest Majesty". Much is being written about the new move including from the foreign news media.

Furthermore, government officials have specifically written to all media and other concerned authorities to start calling him by his new title as appropriately written. 

As expected the social media has been quick off the mark with much commentary and conversation about the new title that has drawn a certain amount of ridicule and scorn about the latest move with colorful utterances

One interesting comment was made this way:

