Viral: King of Bahrain Changes Title, Social Media Blasts Off

ALBAWABA - Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has been in the news - and social media - over the last week for a very interesting piece of information that has drawn much comment and maybe light-headed criticism.
وكالة الأنباء البحرينية والإعلام الرسمي في البحرين يبدآن تطبيق استخدام عبارة "جلالة الملك المعظم" على الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة عوضا عن "جلالة الملك المفدى" pic.twitter.com/0ROxz7ds1N— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 25, 2022
He and/or the people around him have decided to change his title from "His Majesty" to "His Greatest Majesty". Much is being written about the new move including from the foreign news media.
#Bahrain king changes title, becomes 'His Greatest Majesty' https://t.co/lUFvoE5Zs3 via @the_newarab— sebastian usher (@sebusher) June 1, 2022
Furthermore, government officials have specifically written to all media and other concerned authorities to start calling him by his new title as appropriately written.
تم تطبيق امر ملك البحرين باستخدام جلالة الملك المعظم في الاعلام البحريني بدلا من جلالة الملك المفدى !!!— شافي العجيل (@YFASH123SHAFY19) May 25, 2022
اظن ان في النحل والنمل وبعض العصافير يطلق ملك !!!
As expected the social media has been quick off the mark with much commentary and conversation about the new title that has drawn a certain amount of ridicule and scorn about the latest move with colorful utterances.
One interesting comment was made this way:
القرن ،21— 𝕷𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖆 𝖆𝖑-𝕳𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖎 (@latifahusseini) May 25, 2022
العالم يخطّط الى ما هو أبعد من القمر والمريخ والمشتري،
صوت الشعوب يعلو أينما كان،
والإعلام البحريني الرسمي/ بوق نظام حمد يبتكر لقبًا جديدًا سيُطيح بكلّ مشاكل #البحرين وأزمته السياسية والاقتصادية
"جلالة الملك المعظم"! pic.twitter.com/JeEn3twY2e
