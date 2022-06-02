Viral: King of Bahrain Changes Title, Social Media Blasts Off

ALBAWABA - Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has been in the news - and social media - over the last week for a very interesting piece of information that has drawn much comment and maybe light-headed criticism.

وكالة الأنباء البحرينية والإعلام الرسمي في البحرين يبدآن تطبيق استخدام عبارة "جلالة الملك المعظم" على الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة عوضا عن "جلالة الملك المفدى" pic.twitter.com/0ROxz7ds1N — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 25, 2022

He and/or the people around him have decided to change his title from "His Majesty" to "His Greatest Majesty". Much is being written about the new move including from the foreign news media.

Furthermore, government officials have specifically written to all media and other concerned authorities to start calling him by his new title as appropriately written.

تم تطبيق امر ملك البحرين باستخدام جلالة الملك المعظم في الاعلام البحريني بدلا من جلالة الملك المفدى !!!

اظن ان في النحل والنمل وبعض العصافير يطلق ملك !!! — شافي العجيل (@YFASH123SHAFY19) May 25, 2022

As expected the social media has been quick off the mark with much commentary and conversation about the new title that has drawn a certain amount of ridicule and scorn about the latest move with colorful utterances.

One interesting comment was made this way: