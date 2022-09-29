Viral: Nabih Berri Tells Nadeem Al Gemayel to 'Stop Talking' in Parliament

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is the meeting of Lebanese MPs in parliament to elect a president whose term ends in October. Needless to say was the fact they failed to elect a new chief to follow current president Michel Aoun.
#نديم_الجميل نطق#البلطجي ضرب#سامي_الجميل انبسط— Joseph M. Aoun (@AounJoseph) September 29, 2022
الله يرحمكن شو تركتو خلفكن يا شيخ بيار الجد، يا شيخ بشير ويا شيخ بيار#الكتائب_البنانية#مهزلة_المجلس pic.twitter.com/k2cipqRyxy
However, the social media soon got to talking about a different thing altogether, a comment that is being reposted and retweeted many times over.
اخ طقت خواصري 😂😂😂#نديم_الجميل "صحيح" 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/FqyfjSiEDz— Rita Farah #BRAINcoach #NLPcoach (@rita_farah1) September 29, 2022
During the session, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri told one of the MPs in Arabic: "They don't allow you to speak in the Kataeb Party, [and so] you want to speak her." This telling off was directed at Nadeem Al Gemayel, one of the deputies of Al Kataeb.
الرئيس #نبيه_بري للنائب #نديم_الجميل : "ما بخلوك تحكي بحزب #الكتائب بتجي بتحكي هون" @nadimgemayel https://t.co/oY4qIBUCYY pic.twitter.com/6iFts4itrB— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 29, 2022
Berri was serious but it was received by the sitting deputies with cheerful humor under different hashtags including ( #نديم_الجميل, #نبيه_بري). But not before Al Gemayel irked Berri by calling more than once that the house speaker distributes papers so that the second round of voting for the incumbent president.
#الرئيس_بري ل #نديم_الجميل : خلاااص ما بخلوك تحكي داخل حزب الكتائب بتجي ل تحكي هون ؟!— Ahmad Berri (@AhmadBerri1) September 29, 2022
Berri however, would have non of that and now everyone awaits for a new session to elect a new president.
