Viral: Nabih Berri Tells Nadeem Al Gemayel to 'Stop Talking' in Parliament

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is the meeting of Lebanese MPs in parliament to elect a president whose term ends in October. Needless to say was the fact they failed to elect a new chief to follow current president Michel Aoun.

However, the social media soon got to talking about a different thing altogether, a comment that is being reposted and retweeted many times over.

During the session, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri told one of the MPs in Arabic: "They don't allow you to speak in the Kataeb Party, [and so] you want to speak her." This telling off was directed at Nadeem Al Gemayel, one of the deputies of Al Kataeb.

Berri was serious but it was received by the sitting deputies with cheerful humor under different hashtags including ( #نديم_الجميل, #نبيه_بري). But not before Al Gemayel irked Berri by calling more than once that the house speaker distributes papers so that the second round of voting for the incumbent president.

#الرئيس_بري ل #نديم_الجميل : خلاااص ما بخلوك تحكي داخل حزب الكتائب بتجي ل تحكي هون ؟! — Ahmad Berri (@AhmadBerri1) September 29, 2022

Berri however, would have non of that and now everyone awaits for a new session to elect a new president.