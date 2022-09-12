Viral: No, Iran's Leader Khamenei is Not Dead?

ALBAWABA - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is not dead! But will the social media listen? Right now its in a middle of an electronic brawl over the facts about the spiritual leader, some see he is others point out he is certainly not.

I want to make a very important statement. In some Middle East intelligence I received, there are allegations that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead. What will happen to Iran after that? #Khamenei #iran #ıran #ali pic.twitter.com/OetenaseAk — NOAH (@noahwarpress) September 11, 2022

Nevertheless his name continues to dominate the social platforms and has been doing so for the last at least nine hours.

Ali Khamenei is not dead, current supreme leader of Iran killed by internet death hoax https://t.co/dxjwSR047J — News Alerts (@JazmineCallmeh) September 10, 2022

However, some say this is definitely a media hoax. The Ayatollah born in Iran's city of Mashhad on 19 April 1939 and is now 83 years old is hanging on.

Nevertheless there are reports that say he is in bad health and there are already talk about who will succeed him.

He has been long in the leading position of the country's political and religious sphere and was very close to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who led the 1979 Iranian revolution that established the Islamic republic.