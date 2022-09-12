  1. Home
Viral: No, Iran's Leader Khamenei is Not Dead?

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 12th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Ali Khamenei
Ali Khamenei (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is not dead! But will the social media listen? Right now its in a middle of an electronic brawl over the facts about the spiritual leader, some see he is others point out he is certainly not.

Nevertheless his name continues to dominate the social platforms and has been doing so for the last at least nine hours. 

However, some say this is definitely a media hoax. The Ayatollah born in Iran's city of Mashhad on 19 April 1939 and is now 83 years old is hanging on. 

Nevertheless there are reports that say he is in bad health and there are already talk about who will succeed him. 

He has been long in the leading position of the country's political and religious sphere and was very close to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who led the 1979 Iranian revolution that established the Islamic republic.

Tags:Ali KhameneiIran’s KhomeiniTehranSocial Media

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

