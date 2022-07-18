Viral: OIL: Americans Not Happy About Biden's Trip to Saudi

ALBAWABA - Americans are not happy about Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia because of many reasons: Oil and Jamal Khashoggi are only two. Here's what Bernie Sanders had to say:

"تكافئ نظاما ديكتاتوريا"..السناتور الأمريكي بيرني ساندرز ينتقد زيارة بايدن للسعوديةhttps://t.co/eEYpOH4jMA — BBC News عربي (@BBCArabic) July 18, 2022

Earlier, and it seems that Americans had already made up their mind, some one had this take on the US president who is no stranger to controversy.

https://t.co/8YJ4sXAne3

Joe Biden is morally bankrupt and Saudi Arabia is mocking him. He was going there to beg then to produce more oil that we can produce here in the United States. President Trump had us energy independent. We have so much oil we could sell it on the open mar — Katherine Eckrich MAGA (@k_eckrich) June 20, 2022

There is a continuing strand of mockery with netizens reposting a Saudi comedy show, innovative it maybe added, about Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, doing the rounds on Saudi TV but this is all in a good day's work.

This satire mocking Biden on Saudi TV says it all. Biden is going to have to get on his knees if he wants more oil. pic.twitter.com/6l0h3dc7O2 — Beaner Farrell (@BeanerFarrell) July 15, 2022

This one is not afraid of speaking his mind. Did the Saudis really tell Biden and his team "fly a kite" on the oil front. Should Biden really be disparate in the light of Ukraine, turning the oil pump screws by Russia and Europe and what will happen to the world economy:

Essentially, the Saudi’s told Biden to fly a kite.

-On the matter of pumping more oil: they said we listen to all our partners & customers.

-Oil volume: OPEC+ to decide.

-5G: looking at all options.

- On Iran: Advised 🇺🇸 to open diplomatic channels. — JeSuisBonheur (@BonheurSuis) July 18, 2022

Maybe it's because Riyadh is looking elsewhere. In his mind this is how Saudi is playing with the oil issue:

Saudi Arabia more than doubled its imports of Russian oil in the second quarter. The move allowed the Kingdom to free up their own exports. The increase comes as President Biden's Saudi trip is unlikely to yield a deal on oil. https://t.co/SDWeGHgIfS — el csabi (@Autolikus) July 18, 2022

Its a mixed bags of views and a free for all opinion as the next one suggests but which tends to be followed by a stronger language take:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: My talks with India on a proposed cap on Russian oil prices have been "encouraging"

As encouraging as Biden trip to Saudi Arabia ?! 😂🙄 — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart369) July 18, 2022

While they cheer Biden on for groveling for oil in Saudi Arabia — The anti millennial (@MillennialAnti) July 18, 2022

But in the end it came down to on whether the Americans and Saudis really agreed on oil. Did they? Didn't they? Nobody is quite sure. At the heart of the issue is not the global economy but the American consumer, will, it is for Biden anyway, who will face the American voter.

#Oil #Commodities Oil price rises after Joe Biden fails to secure Saudi output increase: Increase will keep up the pressure at pumps, where drivers have faced record petrol and diesel prices



The price of oil rose on Monday after the US president, Joe… https://t.co/tJFzFGHqRZ — Solomon Phoenix (@SolomonPhoenix_) July 18, 2022

Because of this more, strong language came from this one with use of such words as a "disgraceful" visit and "an insult" I suppose grovelling to the Saudis especially from a big, superpower American state with plenty of oil can be just a little bit humiliating.

Steve Hilton: Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia is the second most disgraceful moment of his presidency https://t.co/mCo2I8cwkx #FoxNews Steve Hilton says Biden asking the Saudis for more oil is an insult to every American dependent on the U.S. energy industry — Tina Field (@kastytis) July 18, 2022

And here is the real cracker, the one that came thumping down on the heads of many which proved that the Saudis are already in the lead.

Saudi Aramco already said last year they plan to increase to 13m boepd capacity by 2027, so Biden got nothing, literally nothing from the Saudis on an immediate oil production response. OPEC already announced in June their increases for July/August. Media spin is diagusting here — نويره الزرقاء💙🇸🇦 (@norah6266) July 18, 2022

But this was followed by more bad news from this one:

There's a thread that someone thought the reason for Biden's trip was not oil, but to secretly make deals with Israel and Saudi to counter Iran and the other ME countries. That way the US can focus on Asia and containing China. I will find it and post. — Roger Lim (@RogerLi53799411) July 18, 2022

Views will go on.