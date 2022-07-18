  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: OIL: Americans Not Happy About Biden's Trip to Saudi

Viral: OIL: Americans Not Happy About Biden's Trip to Saudi

Published July 18th, 2022 - 09:57 GMT
Biden (L) MBS
Joe Biden with Saudi Crown Prince (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Americans are not happy about Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia because of many reasons: Oil and Jamal Khashoggi are only two. Here's what Bernie Sanders had to say:

Earlier, and it seems that Americans had already made up their mind, some one had this take on the US president who is no stranger to controversy.

There is a continuing strand of mockery with netizens reposting a Saudi comedy show, innovative it maybe added, about Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, doing the rounds on Saudi TV but this is all in a good day's work.

This one is not afraid of speaking his mind. Did the Saudis really tell Biden and his team "fly a kite" on the oil front. Should Biden really be disparate in the light of Ukraine, turning the oil pump screws by Russia and Europe and what will happen to the world economy:

Maybe it's because Riyadh is looking elsewhere. In his mind this is how Saudi is playing with the oil issue:

Its a mixed bags of views and a free for all opinion as the next one suggests but which tends to be followed by a stronger language take:

But in the end it came down to on whether the Americans and Saudis really agreed on oil. Did they? Didn't they? Nobody is quite sure. At the heart of the issue is not the global economy but the American consumer, will, it is for  Biden anyway, who will face the American voter.

Because of this more, strong language came from this one with use of such words as a "disgraceful" visit and "an insult"  I suppose grovelling to the Saudis especially from a big, superpower American state with plenty of oil can be just a little bit humiliating. 

And here is the real cracker, the one that came thumping down on the heads of many which proved that the Saudis are already in the lead. 

But this was followed by more bad news from this one:

Views will go on. 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...