Viral: The Palestinian Flag Flies Over Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - The Palestinian flag was raised in the skies above Jerusalem's old city in response to the Israeli flag march where up to 2000 extremist Jewish settlers were allowed in the complex surrounding Al Aqsa Mosque.
If the world is against #Palestine, then I will be against the world.#Jerusalem #FreePalestine#فلسطين #القدس pic.twitter.com/a4vyuWcqNc— Moizul Hoque (@Moizul_Hoque) May 29, 2022
The holy city has become a flashpoint, Sunday, where Jews were allowed to desecrate the Muslim holy places under what Israeli claims as uniting the city under their rule, a statement that is rejected by the international community.
We will never accept #Israel it is terrorist occupied state and it will always be a terrorist occupied state #اسرائیلی_ایجنٹ_نامنظور أ#Israel #Palestine #القدس #plastin #المسجد_الاقصي #فلسطين #اسرائيل_الى_زوال #اسرائيل_سقطت pic.twitter.com/bbvvUstban— ALAA SAAD🏹⚽️🏹🇦🇹🇪🇬 (@AlaaSaad9999) May 30, 2022
News websites clearly shown the Palestinian flag flying over old Jerusalem in a display of defiance:
علم #فلسطين يحلّق في سماء #القدس ردًا على مسيرة الأعلام الإسرائيلية https://t.co/03If1ks2YL— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) May 30, 2022
Palestinians of all factions including Hamas, Fatah, Al Jihad Al Islami and more denounced the allowing of the Israelis inside the grounds housing Al Aqsa protected by Israeli security forces.
فصائل فلسطينية: المعركة مع إسرائيل مفتوحة والمقاومة تحدد كيفية الرد على الاحتلال (فيديو)— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) May 30, 2022
لتخطي الحجب: https://t.co/uFVE82pcvB
المزيد: https://t.co/Q88OXgeZ8N #مسيرة_الأعلام #القدس #فلسطين
Many countries such as Jordan have denounced the Israeli march: This is coming from Iran:
الخارجية الإيرانية: "انتهاك حرمة الأقصى فعل خطير ومدان ومستنكر، وعلى الشعوب والدول الإسلامية العمل للدفاع عن #القدس ومواجهة كيان الفصل العنصري". pic.twitter.com/pQB1JSgVo1— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 30, 2022
One of the most viral pictures against Israeli occupations is this
خلاصة المشهد في #القدس اليوم pic.twitter.com/jxmiG32ujK— Khair Eddin Aljabri (@Khair_Aljabri) May 29, 2022
Hashtags have continued both in English and Arabic. The #Palestine hashtag was joined by Arabic trends including (#لن_تمر_مسيرة_الاعلام #القدس #لنرفع_علم_فلسطين#المسجد_الأقصى).
One tweeted the world must watch Israeli racism and hatred extent the Arabs:
Watch the Israeli settlers chant racism against the Arabs and Palestinians, the world must see the extent of the Israeli hatred. Please share this tweet widely.#القدس pic.twitter.com/N4IQ2EPOmq— ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) May 29, 2022
Another post: The world must see Israeli crimes:
Where are the rights of Palestinian women from the Israeli crimes? #القدس pic.twitter.com/IHSoFNtF8d— ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) May 29, 2022
And another pointed why is the world deaf?
When it comes to Palestine, the world becomes deaf 🤦🏻♀️💔 #Palestine #فلسطين #القدس #الاقصى_خط_احمر #الاقصى pic.twitter.com/ZgRQbVilp4— نوّر الخالدي 🇯🇴 (@noor_khaledii) May 29, 2022
And of the double standards:
Look at injustice and the racism and double standards pursued by the #Israel occupation forces.Dozens of Jewish settlers attack one #Palestinian child. In return,the Palestinian child is arrested.#IsraeliCrimes #IsraeliApartheid #القدس #لن_تمر_مسيرة_الاعلام #فلسطين #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/6uFD83LUav— al-ra5hdi 🇴🇲🇵🇸 (@rashdi_k) May 29, 2022
Palestinian flags everywhere
Pray that this day passes peacefully on Palestine. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸#Palestine #لن_تمر_مسيرة_الاعلام— لانا ✨| مصوره 📷 (@Photo7La) May 29, 2022
#المسجد_الاقصي #الاقصى_خط_احمر #فلسطين #القدس #القدس_خط_أحمر pic.twitter.com/yTTZaGOXJ3
This this horrible videoclip:
The Israeli regime is a terrorist, a Nazi butcher.. It does not know humanity. They kill children, adults and women. It is the occupation#الاقصى_خط_احمر #الاقصى #مسيرة_الاعلام #مسيرة_الاعلام_لن_تمر #القدس https://t.co/cYo4dFz12r— Rima Al-Adwan (@rema_66666) May 29, 2022
'We will not be beaten'
Iconic.#القدس#القدس_لنا#مسيرة_الاعلام#مسيرة_الأعلام_لن_تمر_بسلام pic.twitter.com/XVqsIQZljk— Houssein Rachini (@houssein__r) May 29, 2022
