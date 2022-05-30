Viral: The Palestinian Flag Flies Over Jerusalem

  1. Home
Published May 30th, 2022 - 05:38 GMT
The Palestinian flag over Jerusalem
The Palestinian flag over Jerusalem (twitter)

ALBAWABA - The Palestinian flag was raised in the skies above Jerusalem's old city in response to the Israeli flag march where up to 2000 extremist Jewish settlers were allowed in the complex surrounding Al Aqsa Mosque.

The holy city has become a flashpoint, Sunday, where Jews were allowed to desecrate the Muslim holy places under what Israeli claims as uniting the city under their rule, a statement that is rejected by the international community.

News websites clearly shown the Palestinian flag flying over old Jerusalem in a display of defiance:

Palestinians of all factions including Hamas, Fatah, Al Jihad Al Islami and more denounced the allowing of the Israelis inside the grounds housing Al Aqsa protected by Israeli security forces.

Many countries such as Jordan have denounced the Israeli march: This is coming from Iran:

One of the most viral pictures against Israeli occupations is this 

Hashtags have continued both in English and Arabic. The #Palestine hashtag was joined by Arabic trends including (#لن_تمر_مسيرة_الاعلام #القدس #لنرفع_علم_فلسطين#المسجد_الأقصى). 

One tweeted the world must watch Israeli racism and hatred extent the Arabs:

 Another post: The world must see Israeli crimes:

And another pointed why is the world deaf?

And of the double standards:

Palestinian flags everywhere 

This this horrible videoclip:   

'We will not be beaten'

 

Tags:PalestineIsraelFlag MarchJewish extremists

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

