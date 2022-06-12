Viral: Palestinian Man Beats a Fully-Armed Israeli Soldier

  1. Home
Published June 12th, 2022 - 06:31 GMT
Palestinian confronts Israeli soldier
(Photo by MOSAB SHAWER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its going viral on the social media, a Palestinian beating up a fully-armed Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

The social media is full of comments on the videoclip that is glaring:

Here's another comment of admiration on the 21-year-old Husam Fatafta from the village of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron.
:

The young man is from the village of Tarqumia. 

He is being called a man that equals one hundred men:

A fearless Palestinian:

Its being taken by all websites:

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

