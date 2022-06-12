Viral: Palestinian Man Beats a Fully-Armed Israeli Soldier

ALBAWABA - Its going viral on the social media, a Palestinian beating up a fully-armed Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.
أسد فلسطيني بين ضباع الاحتلال .. رجال وقلوب حديد .. https://t.co/mupmkTc5RF— Kamal khalaf (@Kamalkhalaf17) June 11, 2022
The social media is full of comments on the videoclip that is glaring:
لكمة محترمة 👊— 🦋ســمــر🦋 (@samr_155) June 11, 2022
فلسطيني يلكم جندياً صهيـ.ونيا في بلدة ترقوميا شمال غرب مدينة الخليل#تسلم_الايادي
pic.twitter.com/h7Cnk3awNH
Here's another comment of admiration on the 21-year-old Husam Fatafta from the village of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron.
:
بتمنى يا ريت بقدر أُقَبِّل يد هذا الثائر الفلسطيني...— Abou Ali K✍...basic account...@krym95965332 (@AbouAliK1) June 11, 2022
أتذكر كلمة الحاج عماد مغنية عندما قال:
" يلي بتقاتل فينا هي الروح "
#الف تحية ورحمة لروح العماد https://t.co/ojzhySCJMX
The young man is from the village of Tarqumia.
A defenseless Palestinian youth bravely stands in front of well-armed Israeli forces in Tarqumia, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/E2IXJclMSi— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 11, 2022
He is being called a man that equals one hundred men:
رجل بمئه.. أسد شجاع مقدام مؤمن لا يخاف الا الله ها هم أهلي فآتني بمثلهم..النصر قادم بإذنه تعالى https://t.co/jdtqI7KveS— عبد الباري عطوان (@abdelbariatwan) June 11, 2022
A fearless Palestinian:
فلسطيني يلكم جنديا إسرائيليا حاول الاعتداء عليه في #الخليل#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/UBqFeG2gdK— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) June 11, 2022
Its being taken by all websites:
شاب فلسطيني يلكم وجه جندي الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مدينة #الخليل #فلسطين #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/XQQYV7Oi9Q— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) June 11, 2022
