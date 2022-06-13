Viral - A Panda Birthday Party! Parents Decide to Copy The Chinese

ALBAWABA - A panda birthday party. What are the Chinese up to? Are they really having a party. And yes why can't animals celebrate, even its with the help of humans. And the Chinese should be congratulated for that.

Pandas birthday party..🐼🎂🎉🥕😍 pic.twitter.com/x3Nc2jDdU7 — Who am I ? (@JordannyAretas) June 13, 2022

The pandas look almost human with the way they are sitting around the table and munching carrots and frolicking about. Surreal is the word judging from the pictures and images.

#Zoo is holding a birthday party for two of their giant #pandas named Xingxing, Chenchen. The zoo workers are making sure its a big event so they invited four fellow pandas named Shuangshuang, Chongchong, Xixi, Qingqing. They are giant pandas but they are only three-year-old.

And to make it real, there is music in the background. What a life eh? And judging from what is being written on social, everyone wants to go to the panda party.

Chongqing #Zoo holds birthday party for 2 giant #pandas named Xingxing, Chenchen, and 4 3-year-old giant pandas Shuangshuang, Chongchong, Xixi, Qingqing respectively. pic.twitter.com/TugqfbNDmV — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 12, 2022

Chongqing Zoo is in the southwest of the country if any is interested. What's interesting about this party is there are hashtags to it (#pandas #HappyBirthday #Panda) and no doubt there is more under China; a bit of fun actually.

Get your #party hats ready and whip out those #birthday candles as #Chongqing zoo hosts a birthday party for 6 young #pandas. Wishing y'all a bear-y happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/7s7LYheRlx — China Up Close (@China_Up_Close) June 13, 2022

One mom has been so interested she decided to have a panda-themed party for her little one. And why not get away from the hectic, complicated life for a minute.

My little girl is turning 8 this week. I'm pretty pleased with how the cake for her panda-themed birthday party turned out pic.twitter.com/gC7OKfCGQx — Dani Sandler (@dhsandler) June 11, 2022

