Viral - A Panda Birthday Party! Parents Decide to Copy The Chinese

Published June 13th, 2022
A panda birthday party

ALBAWABA - A panda birthday party. What are the Chinese up to? Are they really having a party. And yes why can't animals celebrate, even its with the help of humans. And the Chinese should be congratulated for that. 

The pandas look almost human with the way they are sitting around the table and munching carrots and frolicking about. Surreal is the word judging from the pictures and images.

The 

#Zoo is holding a birthday party for two of their giant #pandas named Xingxing, Chenchen. The zoo workers are making sure its a big event so they invited four fellow pandas named Shuangshuang, Chongchong, Xixi, Qingqing. They are giant pandas but they are only three-year-old.

And to make it real, there is music in the background. What a life eh? And judging from what is being written on social, everyone wants to go to the panda party.

Chongqing Zoo is in the southwest of the country if any is interested. What's interesting about this party is there are hashtags to it (#pandas #HappyBirthday #Panda) and no doubt there is more under China; a bit of fun actually.

One mom has been so interested she decided to have a panda-themed party for her little one. And why not get away from the hectic, complicated life for a minute. 

Another asked:

 

