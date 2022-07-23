Viral: Punjab Top Minister Drinks From 'Holy River' Goes Straight to Hospital

ALBAWABA - Indian Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann drinks water from a river considered to be sacred. He does this to prove that its clean. But soon after he is admitted to hospital for food poisoning.
New Delhi:— Punjab's chief minister drinks water from "holy river" to prove it's clean, gets admitted to hospital for stomachache & poisoning. https://t.co/14UK3X3vMr— Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) July 21, 2022
The video of him drinking the water is going viral with many comments from India and around the world. Its polluted water! But no the minister won't have it. 'This is holy water it can't be:
Indians are genius— Shahbaz Ahmed (@shahbazuk) July 21, 2022
Indian Punjab's Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of polluted water from the ‘holy river’ to prove that water is clean.
Now admitted to hospital for bad stomach, food poisoning and diarrhea pic.twitter.com/NJwTlmKE2K
There is laughter and mirth:
چوتیوں سے دنیا بھری پڑی ہے 😅😂
Elsewhere there is this:
Farmers are protesting at 17 different places in Punjab against industrial pollution.— Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ (@Tractor2twitr_P) July 23, 2022
Apart from poisoning of Buddha Nalla, industries across state are dumping untreated chemicals directly into ground & into streams, which’s resulting in deadly diseases.https://t.co/VAc1OCY97g
Its trending in Arabic as well:
الفيديو الأكثر تداولاً في الهند:— نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) July 22, 2022
رئيس إقليم البنجاب الهندي شرب من "النهر المقدس" أمام الناس ليُثبت لهم أنها مقدس وطاهر، بعدها تم نقله إلى المشفى لاصابته بالتسمم. pic.twitter.com/sCfBKUFrRm
