Viral: Punjab Top Minister Drinks From 'Holy River' Goes Straight to Hospital

Indian Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann drinks water from a river considered to be sacred. He does this to prove that its clean. But soon after he is admitted to hospital for food poisoning.

New Delhi:— Punjab's chief minister drinks water from "holy river" to prove it's clean, gets admitted to hospital for stomachache & poisoning. https://t.co/14UK3X3vMr — Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) July 21, 2022

The video of him drinking the water is going viral with many comments from India and around the world. Its polluted water! But no the minister won't have it. 'This is holy water it can't be:

Indian Punjab's Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of polluted water from the ‘holy river’ to prove that water is clean.

Now admitted to hospital for bad stomach, food poisoning and diarrhea pic.twitter.com/NJwTlmKE2K — Shahbaz Ahmed (@shahbazuk) July 21, 2022

چوتیوں سے دنیا بھری پڑی ہے 😅😂 — Fawad Ali Khilji (@kmastoori) July 21, 2022

Farmers are protesting at 17 different places in Punjab against industrial pollution.

Apart from poisoning of Buddha Nalla, industries across state are dumping untreated chemicals directly into ground & into streams, which’s resulting in deadly diseases.https://t.co/VAc1OCY97g — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ (@Tractor2twitr_P) July 23, 2022

