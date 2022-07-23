  1. Home
Viral: Punjab Top Minister Drinks From 'Holy River' Goes Straight to Hospital

Published July 23rd, 2022 - 06:54 GMT
Indian Chief Minister
Indian Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

ALBAWABA - Indian Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann drinks water from a river considered to be sacred. He does this to prove that its clean. But soon after he is admitted to hospital for food poisoning. 

The video of him drinking the water is going viral with many comments from India and around the world. Its polluted water! But no the minister won't have it. 'This is holy water it can't be:

There is laughter and mirth:

Elsewhere there is this:

Its trending in Arabic as well:

 


