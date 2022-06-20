Viral But Sad: Ukraine Bans Russian Books, Russian Music

ALBAWABA - The move towards the banning of Russian books and some music in Ukraine is trending all over the social media as one more attempt by Kiev not to allow Moscovite culture into the country.

Not everyone is happy because of the implications and the past history between the two countries! One leading human rights activist has put it thus:

As the Ukrainian government moves toward banning some Russian books and music, it seems to forget that its enemy is the Kremlin and the Russian military, not the Russian people, many of whom are outraged by the war crimes committed by Russian forces. https://t.co/xdBilrktze — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) June 20, 2022

Very true Mr Roth. The move introduced in the Ukraine Parliament is in two bills: One banning the import and distribution of Russian books, including those from Belarus and the areas occupied by Russia. The other bill includes the banning of Russia music to be played in the media and public gatherings.

But this is striking at culture made up of elements that seek to bring people together not drive them apart.

New law in #Ukraine prohibits the playing of Russian-language music in public, on television and on the radio. They are after the books and the authors as well, «defending democracy and western values».https://t.co/FqqyZn72a9 — Tore (@potifar66) June 20, 2022

The last however, makes clear the ban would only apply to Russian singers who continued/or refused to give up their citizenship after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. The bills however, and which seems likely, must by endorsed by the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky before they become into law.

So there might still be a chance not to close the door against the culture of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and Tchaikovsky and more.

#Ukraine's Parliament bans Russian music on the airwaves and in public spaces, according to one MP.



It's also forbidden to import/distribute books from #Russia, #Belarus or occupied territories.



I'm NOT in favour. It was happening naturally but a ban is a propaganda own goal. — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) June 19, 2022

But not all are happy in other ways as well because it is argued that one in three in Ukrainian households speaks Russian. However, this piece of news is continuing to trend on the social media and under different hashtags:

This law would also prohibit listening to Russian music in public, on radio and television in Ukraine.