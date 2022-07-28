  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: The Saudis Didn't Give Biden Covid, That's a Fact!

Viral: The Saudis Didn't Give Biden Covid, That's a Fact!

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published July 28th, 2022 - 08:06 GMT
Biden (L) MBS
US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 16 July 2022 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Saudis never given Joe Biden Covid-19. Or put another way Biden, certainly, and this is emphasized that, didn't contract the virus while he made the trip to Jeddah in the middle of this month, July. 

 

Well, as John Kirby says this is "ludicrous" but netizens are not convinced, pointing out, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul with the issue continuing to trend every since the White House said Biden is indeed had the virus last week.

First there is the touchy of the irony:

Then there is this:

Convincing netizens is not easy for there is a certain cliche about the issue: Biden went to Saudi for oil but got covid instead. This is an interesting take on the issue:

However, we need to wrap up with Kirby again:

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...