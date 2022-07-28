Viral: The Saudis Didn't Give Biden Covid, That's a Fact!

ALBAWABA - The Saudis never given Joe Biden Covid-19. Or put another way Biden, certainly, and this is emphasized that, didn't contract the virus while he made the trip to Jeddah in the middle of this month, July.

John Kirby is asked if the government has ruled out the possibility that the Saudi government deliberately exposed Biden to COVID:



"The idea that a foreign nation state would deliberately try to infect the President of the United States with a virus is ludicrous." pic.twitter.com/FSbn62Qafn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2022

Well, as John Kirby says this is "ludicrous" but netizens are not convinced, pointing out, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul with the issue continuing to trend every since the White House said Biden is indeed had the virus last week.

Surprised Biden caught COVID after his Saudi Arabia trip.



After the way he begged MBS for that oil I would think Monkeypox would’ve been the greater risk. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 22, 2022

Biden went over to Saudi Arabia to get oil and all he got was COVID lmao — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2022

White House bristles at notion Saudis purposely exposed Biden to COVID https://t.co/EOh8AeRgDX pic.twitter.com/d1i0pDs06v — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2022

Convincing netizens is not easy for there is a certain cliche about the issue: Biden went to Saudi for oil but got covid instead. This is an interesting take on the issue:

Joe Biden goes to Saudi Arabia begging for oil comes back with Covid. A least the little girl's are safe for now. Dirty Joe can't smell with Covid. pic.twitter.com/CftTUzMN65 — kneel For God Only (@DanielRollTide) July 26, 2022

