Viral: Shia Imam Calls For The Demolition of 'Graves of Prophets' is Arrested

ALBAWABA - A rather interesting piece of news is going somewhat viral in Iraq and which everyone is reposting on the social media for what is being uttered.

بعد دعوته لهدم قبور الأئمة .. القبض على خطيب للحركة الصرخية في بابل (فيديو) pic.twitter.com/bIs6GAm7M8 — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) April 11, 2022

Iraqi police in Babylon have arrested a Shia Imam after his Friday Khutba to the Muslim faithful. The imam's name is Ali Musa Akol Kazem Al-Masoudi

( #علي_موسى_عاكول_كاظم_المسعودي) from Al-Fath Al-Mubin Mosque, in the western district of Hamza that is in the province of Babylon.

The question is why was he arrested, a religious figure in the community. Well, its what he said that was seen as disturbing by the people listening in the Khutba and by the authorities. In front of everyone he called for the desecration - demolition - of the graves and shrines of prophets and men of religious aura related to Ahal Al Bayt going back to the dawn and rise of Islam.

أنباء عن إلقاء القبض على المدعوا #علي_موسى_عاكول_كاظم_المسعودي خطيب #جامع_الفتح_المبين التابع للحركة الوهابية الصرخية الذي دعا إلى هدم قبور أهل البيت عليهم السلام.. pic.twitter.com/XGFBc306fN — Zeina Alzubeide (@AAlZubeide) April 13, 2022

It was seen as a clear attack on the men of religious authority. Imam Al-Masoudi represents the Sarkhi movement that is related to the re-examining of the faith and certain beliefs in Shia Islam. But the debate about shrines have always existed in Islam.

His utterings however may have create a raw nerve in Iraq because the majority of the population are of the Shia denomination.