  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Trump Asks FBI to Return 'Tasteful Nudes' He Took of Himself

Viral: Trump Asks FBI to Return 'Tasteful Nudes' He Took of Himself

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 25th, 2022 - 06:33 GMT
Police outside Mar-a-Lago
Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022. Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Its trending and its about Donald Trump, the ex-president of the USA. He appears to be making headlines because of his recent troubles with the FBI and the American judiciary and the documents that were taken from his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Of course nobody knows what's in the document and they have not been made public but there's saucy news here and there according to reports.  

And some has been rubbing it in because of the interest in the ex-president who appears to attract media attention whatever he does and wherever he goes.

And Netizens, and what else can they do, appear to be talking and its just being repeated verbatim. "Donald Trump reportedly asked the FBI to return the 'tasteful nudes' he had taken of himself, printed out, and mixed in with the various top secret documents he was holding onto at Mar-a-Lago."

One however decided to insert an added twist:

 

Tags:Donald TrumpMar-a-LagoFloridaFBI

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...