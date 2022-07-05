Viral: Two Israeli Journalists Tour Saudi: What Are The Reactions?

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2022 - 07:06 GMT
Riyadh
Riyadh (AFP file folder)

ALBAWABA - Is this really true? Israeli journalists visiting Saudi Arabia and reporting on the Kingdom with different videotapes.

News is trending all over social. Big deal people may say! But it is a big deal. This maybe, the first publicized tour. Alon Ben-David of Israel's Channel 13 is in Saudi Arabia reporting in its markets.

Times are changing. Almanar.com.lb wrote: Ben David was one of two Israeli military reporters who strolled in Saudi Arabia. The other reporter is Yoav Limor. It is pointed out they spent all their lives covering up the Zionist wars on Lebanon and Gaza and now they are given free rein by the "Saudi authorities to wander across the Kingdom and prepare videotaped reports."

While traveling on non-Israeli passports, since individuals with Israeli passports are officially not yet allowed to enter the kingdom, Channel 13 military correspondent Alon Ben-David said he and his production team did not hide the fact that they were from Israel according to the Times of Israel.

While he toured Riyadh Ben David said Israelis should not expect the same warm relationship with Saudi Arabia that they have experienced with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, at least not at the beginning as reported by the Israeli daily.

He described most locals as politely turning a shoulder or simply walking away when they were told they were speaking to an Israeli. Other times, though he could tell that “there was some discomfort” over his nationality, he was met with an invitation for a cup of coffee.

 

