Viral: Ukraine Mom Writes Contact Info on Toddler's Back in Case She is Killed

ALBAWABA - Trending is Ukraine. The picture is of the little girl with the nappy whose mom wrote on her back the name and family contacts on her back just in case the parents get killed and the child survives.

Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives. And Europe is still discussing gas. pic.twitter.com/sK26wnBOWj — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) April 4, 2022

The picture is trending on the media as the Ukraine war goes on now in its second month and started on 24 February. One wrote: "This little girl looks about my granddaughter's age. What horrifying things Ukrainian parents must consider now."

Another Sanjeev Rana writes: “Heartbreaking”: Ukrainian Mother Writes Family Details On Toddler’s Back. The photo keeps getting retweeted because of its emotional impact with another by Bryony Winn. She writes: "My heart breaks for Ukrainian moms. Hug your kids; be kind to everyone this week."

Bohdan Cherchyk points out: "Ukrainian moms are writing on their kids’ backs name, and phon# in case they will separate: ( this is so horrifying. I can’t believe the world can’t stop Russia.

Julia Gorodetskaya says that kind of note #Ukrainian moms make on their kids’ bodies. In case all the adults will be killed. Heartbreaking #child #UkraineRussiaWar #GenocideOfUkrainians.

The image was made by Ukrainian artists Sasha Makoviy. She shared an image of her young daughter, written on her back were names and addresses of who to contact in case her mom is killed.

The picture was re-tweeted by Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Lapatina on her social media account.

The image was shared by Lapatina. It has has already got more than 43,000 retweets and more than 125,0000 likes.