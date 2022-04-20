  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral Video: Phone Saves Ukrainian Soldier’s Life

Viral Video: Phone Saves Ukrainian Soldier’s Life

Published April 20th, 2022 - 06:34 GMT
Ukrainian Soldier
The video has been shared for thousands of times so far. (Twitter)

A viral showing a Ukrainian soldier as he survived a certain death has gone viral on Twitter, as thousands of people shared in celebration of the unexpected way that he survived death.

Only hours after a Twitter user posted a short video clip showing a mobile phone with a bullet cutting through it, thousands of online people shared the video on the internet.

In 30-seconds, a Ukrainian soldier and his fellow fighter showed a damaged cell phone that was directly hit by a bullet, explaining that the phone was the only reason the soldier survived, as it took the bullet for him.

In the video, the two men can be heard talking about how the $673 cell phone and a military badge had saved his life from imminent death.

Even though the short video was shared on Twitter first, it quickly made it to other social media platforms, including Reddit.

Tags:Ukrainewar in ukraine

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...