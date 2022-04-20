Viral Video: Phone Saves Ukrainian Soldier’s Life

A viral showing a Ukrainian soldier as he survived a certain death has gone viral on Twitter, as thousands of people shared in celebration of the unexpected way that he survived death.

Only hours after a Twitter user posted a short video clip showing a mobile phone with a bullet cutting through it, thousands of online people shared the video on the internet.

Ukrainian soldier’s phone stopped what appears to be a 7.62 round. pic.twitter.com/6iEq3DOFOW — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 18, 2022

In 30-seconds, a Ukrainian soldier and his fellow fighter showed a damaged cell phone that was directly hit by a bullet, explaining that the phone was the only reason the soldier survived, as it took the bullet for him.

In the video, the two men can be heard talking about how the $673 cell phone and a military badge had saved his life from imminent death.

I imagine he’ll be sending this back to @Apple to tell them how it saved his life. https://t.co/H0MisMK4NE — Nicholas Drummond (@nicholadrummond) April 19, 2022

Even though the short video was shared on Twitter first, it quickly made it to other social media platforms, including Reddit.