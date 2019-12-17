Viral Video Reveals Police Brutality Against Muslim Student Protesters in India

Video footage of a group of women forming a human shield around a man who was being beaten by the police in India has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the police are seen beating a man who was participating in protests against India's new Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to certain migrants from three majority-Muslim countries but excludes citizenship for Muslim residents. Activists argue that this is an anti-Islamic move that worsen the marginalization of India's Muslim minority.

Violent protests against the newly passed law have erupted throughout the country, resulting in the deaths of six people over the weekend. According to activists, many more have been injured or detained by the police. Clashes between the police and protesters are particularly tense at two universities in the country's capital of New Delhi.

"I have no words to even say anything about this video," said the activist who shared the video on Twitter. "I am so proud of these women who bravely have showed that they are not scared of the Police." The video has been massively shared on social media, and many users have praised the women for their bravery in the incident. "See who are the real Hero," one Twitter user commented on the video. "I salute these brave Girls. I am proud that I studied in this university."

According to local news, the women in the video were all students at Jamia Millia Islamia university and were in their early 20s. They were among thousands who had gathered at the university to protest the controversial legislation.

The women said that protesting the legislation was a "matter of existence" for many in the country. "They tell women to stay at home and not speak up, but speak up we must," they said. "Nobody can take our voice."