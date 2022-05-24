Viral Violence: Girl Beats up Her Friend on Video

  1. Home
Published May 24th, 2022 - 09:57 GMT
ALBAWABA - Trending today is the violent beating of a girl by friend on video. The beating is so harsh it makes you gobsmacked! Its trending in Arabic all over the social media under the hashtag of ( #فتاه_تعنف_صديقتها) which roughly means (a girl physically abusing her friend

The videoclip is horrendous as the beating on the head of another girl continues for quite a while. The beater then stops and takes a breather. 

The videoclip is all over social media platforms. One says casually this sort of things carries on all the time in Saudi. The reference is violence among youths. 

This is something interesting.  But it is clear that netizens are angry with what they are seeing from the following:

Another simply says its a crazy video:

While another has a offers a wired perspective:

The comments and the video are continuing to be retweeted and going viral for all to see 


