Viral Violence: Girl Beats up Her Friend on Video

ALBAWABA - Trending today is the violent beating of a girl by friend on video. The beating is so harsh it makes you gobsmacked! Its trending in Arabic all over the social media under the hashtag of ( #فتاه_تعنف_صديقتها) which roughly means (a girl physically abusing her friend

حرفيا اهمج من ام كشه ذي ما شفت ولا اللي مرت وتضحك!مريضين مره والحمدالله تم القبض عليها لانه هالاشكال ما يستاهلون يعيشون زينا ومعنا بنفس الكوكب مرضى واقسم بالله يعني البنت ماسوت شي تكرهونها مع نفسكم بس ماتسوون كذا يا همج وفوقها وحده جايه تعتذر عن ام كشه #فتِاه_تعنِف_صدِيقتها pic.twitter.com/hUr16H2arg — meme (@wellui2) May 24, 2022

The videoclip is horrendous as the beating on the head of another girl continues for quite a while. The beater then stops and takes a breather.

The videoclip is all over social media platforms. One says casually this sort of things carries on all the time in Saudi. The reference is violence among youths.

طول عمرها هالقصص موجودة بالسعودية وعلى مرأى عيني ووالله لسا أزود من هيك وأعنف



ما عجبهم يحكوا عنها ويطالبوا بالعدالة غير لما المتسبب فيها طلعت بنت سورية وهاد اذا كانت عنجد سورية اصلاً .



العنصرية ومحاولة تشويه السمعة لإيمتى !#فتاه_تعنف_صديقتها — أفنان (@afnannabil11) May 24, 2022

This is something interesting. But it is clear that netizens are angry with what they are seeing from the following:

والله والله والله لو ان المعتدى عليها بنتي اني ما اسكت ولا اتنازل ياغريب كن اديب وقاحه وقلة ذوق بمكان عام وتتعدى وتبطش ببنات الناس ولاهمها احد لازم يقام عليها اجراء قانوني لانها خطرررر على المجتمع #فتاه_تعنف_صديقتها — Lavendar (@lavendar__as) May 24, 2022

Another simply says its a crazy video:

A Saudi girl attacks her friend in front of everyone with a very scary video#تم_القبِض#فتاه_تعنِف_صديقتها — سما (@SFels__1) May 24, 2022

While another has a offers a wired perspective:

#فتاه_تعنف_صديقتها ?

And u still call her “ friend “ after what she did r u kidding me ? Stop representing (violence) as friendship thing . we all know that it’s not , I hope she get what she deserve n if I see one person defending what she did then he / she will become like her — adham (@adham13658943) May 23, 2022

The comments and the video are continuing to be retweeted and going viral for all to see