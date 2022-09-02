Viral: Whipped in Saudi Arabia, Young Women Beaten by Police

ALBAWBA - Saudi Arabia maybe today, facing the worst public relations campaign since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
This time it is the video of the girls and young women being beaten up by uniformed and plain clothes security officers in Khamis Mushait in the Asir Province in the south western part of the country.
Orphans of Khamis Mushait.. Brutal assault by the Al Saud regime by beating, dragging and electric disobedience on orphaned girls pic.twitter.com/mh1LFvD05M
From Wednesday the video has been seen by 1 million people worldwide and the number of views is rising sharply on the social media of women being beaten up at length in one orphanage run by the Saudi Ministry of Social Development.
The video is trending under such hashtags (#news #BreakingNews #latest #saudiarabia #crimes #injuries #injustice #middleeast #unethical #khamis_mushait_orphans).
Bloggers in Saudi and international are gobsmacked about what they have been viewing, young Saudi women in a courtyard being lashed, dragged by the hair and hit with batons and sticks by Saudi security officers
This is real-time watching in front of your eyes with much commotion and screaming with belts being used to hit the young women on the floor. The video clips are clear, one was taping what was happening in front of him.
The international media including the BBC, Washington Post, Daily Mail and Middle East Eye have been having a field day in reporting the video clip. Local Saudi newspapers such as Arab News, Saudi Gazette and the Saudi Press Agency are covering this horrendous piece of news in Saudi Arabia. They had no choice because the big networks were talking about the vile, inhumane issue. Moving cameras and videos don't lie.
Women beaten on camera is certainly top news. The gist of it according to reports is that these young women were striking for better conditions in the institution they are living. The head of the institution phoned the police to put the house in order but none of this was expected.
Leaked videos and photos of Saudi security men raiding orphans in Khamis Mushait and brutally assaulting orphan girls.
The video clips also forced the Saudi authorities to act quickly setting up a commission of inquiry to see exactly what happened. The people responsible for the beatings in this shelter are expected to be prosecuted if found guilty.
Saudis living abroad are very angry with what they are seeing, shouting this is a clear example of outright discrimination against women and the weaker sex in Saudi society.
