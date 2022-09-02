Viral: Whipped in Saudi Arabia, Young Women Beaten by Police

ALBAWBA - Saudi Arabia maybe today, facing the worst public relations campaign since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

We must condemn those who do torturing and intimidating female for fighting for their rights#Orphans_Khamis_Mushait pic.twitter.com/CEIHSnJWyH — Beela Saleh (@SalehBeela) September 2, 2022

This time it is the video of the girls and young women being beaten up by uniformed and plain clothes security officers in Khamis Mushait in the Asir Province in the south western part of the country.

#ايتام_خميس_مشيط



Orphans of Khamis Mushait.. Brutal assault by the Al Saud regime by beating, dragging and electric disobedience on orphaned girls pic.twitter.com/mh1LFvD05M — MAX ADRIAN .... (@MAXADRI70339175) August 31, 2022

From Wednesday the video has been seen by 1 million people worldwide and the number of views is rising sharply on the social media of women being beaten up at length in one orphanage run by the Saudi Ministry of Social Development.

The video is trending under such hashtags (#news #BreakingNews #latest #saudiarabia #crimes #injuries #injustice #middleeast #unethical #khamis_mushait_orphans).

ICYMI: Authorities in #SaudiArabia’s southern Asir region launch an investigation after a video purportedly showed security forces beating women in an orphanage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports. #Khamis_Mushait_orphans https://t.co/T3qFyySEl9 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 1, 2022

Bloggers in Saudi and international are gobsmacked about what they have been viewing, young Saudi women in a courtyard being lashed, dragged by the hair and hit with batons and sticks by Saudi security officers

This is real-time watching in front of your eyes with much commotion and screaming with belts being used to hit the young women on the floor. The video clips are clear, one was taping what was happening in front of him.

A security man assaulted an orphan in this way!

What is your comment on the description of this ugly picture?#Orphans_Khamis_Mushait#ايتام_خميس_مشيط pic.twitter.com/pclnstsAfa — جيش محمد‏ﷺ💎 (@heart___lion) August 31, 2022

The international media including the BBC, Washington Post, Daily Mail and Middle East Eye have been having a field day in reporting the video clip. Local Saudi newspapers such as Arab News, Saudi Gazette and the Saudi Press Agency are covering this horrendous piece of news in Saudi Arabia. They had no choice because the big networks were talking about the vile, inhumane issue. Moving cameras and videos don't lie.

6 men in exchange for a girl... they beat her... This is the humanity of Mohammed Salman and his cohorts#Orphans_Khamis_Mushait#ايتام_خميس_مشيط pic.twitter.com/6BoqxhfSKO — جيش محمد‏ﷺ💎 (@heart___lion) August 31, 2022

Women beaten on camera is certainly top news. The gist of it according to reports is that these young women were striking for better conditions in the institution they are living. The head of the institution phoned the police to put the house in order but none of this was expected.

What happened in Saudi Arabia....

Leaked videos and photos of Saudi security men raiding orphans in Khamis Mushait and brutally assaulting orphan girls.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/cp48KfQYUi — 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗞 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔 (विवेक शर्मा) (@AVSBLR) August 31, 2022

The video clips also forced the Saudi authorities to act quickly setting up a commission of inquiry to see exactly what happened. The people responsible for the beatings in this shelter are expected to be prosecuted if found guilty.

@BBCWorld @BBCBreaking

Whoever imprisoned Noura Al-Qahtani for 45 years for tweeting, and for Salma Al-Shehab, 34, is an ordinary person who assaults the orphans of Khamis Mushait pic.twitter.com/CYckw6X0OS — Nadim Wassim (@WassimNadim) August 31, 2022

Saudis living abroad are very angry with what they are seeing, shouting this is a clear example of outright discrimination against women and the weaker sex in Saudi society.