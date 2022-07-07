Viral: Why Doesn't Boris Johnson Go When Everybody Wants Him to?

ALBAWABA - It is crisis in the UK with the cabinet haemorrhaging. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be losing ministers and support from his Conservative Party by the minute and in a surprising manner.

The social media is going frenzy with news. What is 'mind-boggling is the fact that its coming from such a party who is long seen as the pillar of the establishment and of propriety. The latest comes from:

Good morning everyone: Boris Johnson has now lost 50 ministers and aides. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to fill all those posts, plunging government into paralysis. He still refuses to resign and might lead Britain into a full blown constitutional crisis now. — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) July 7, 2022

The comments are rife with jabs and mockery:

Amidst the buffoonery, carnival and pantomime Boris Johnson is distracting us from just how serious the next five years will be for Britain: recession, fuel prices, inflation, and a more dangerous world than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

No more clowns. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) July 6, 2022

How the UK minister, at least for the moment insists on staying despite the seething loss of support which may not have happened in the whole history of British politics. People are asking what's next?

Does the PM’s refusal to resign mean the UK is in a ‘constitutional crisis’? That’s a vague notion, but I think the answer is that it implies he’s willing to create one very soon. Another way of framing the question is: At what point *must* Boris Johnson resign? /1 — Mark Elliott (@ProfMarkElliott) July 7, 2022

One compares him to Zelensky:

We’re at the stage of Boris Johnson’s self-created crisis where Zelenskyy has changed his phone number — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 7, 2022

Another says he is plunging Britain into an unprecedented crisis. But another one seem to be supporting his refusal to go:

Boris Johnson didn't organise parties or grope anyone, drive to Barnard Castle or get into a Hancock clinch. He DIDN'T take a knee to a bogus cause & he's defined a woman. He supported everyone through a pandemic & now foiling WWIII. And the world's in a cost of living crisis.👊 — 🇬🇧🇺🇦HollieTheCard. Tongue grafted to my cheek. (@HollieTheCard) July 6, 2022

One ally of Mr Johnson said: 'He’s not going anywhere. He reminded ministers he has a mandate from 14 million people and told them no one is going to take it off him,' as reported in the Daily Mail.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson are trying to blame the #CostOfLivingCrisis on the Ukraine war. Don’t be fooled by them. The real reason for the cost of living crisis is because of the cost of lockdowns. It’s the cost of lockdowns crisis. — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 5, 2022

But just a minute will you! Boris is a traditional conservative - take away the right and left aspect of the party. Joe Biden is a hard-hitting Democrat with different political philosophy.

And of course there is the international angle to consider. Is Britain becoming somewhat of a novelty. This one had to say this:

Around the world, journalists & broadcasters are reacting to Boris Johnson’s crisis with bemusement. They’ve always found him difficult to explain; now they can’t seem to work out how he can possibly stay as PM. #borisjohnson — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) July 6, 2022

But this is no joke as this one explains:

This isn’t funny. It isn’t a game. The economy is on the brink. The cost of living crisis is hurting so many families. Boris Johnson is hurting the country. He needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/ssGJg35gmX — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) July 6, 2022

But the heartache in British politics may continue for quite sometime; the infighting in the Conservative Party is set to continue for a while longer. We stand amused!