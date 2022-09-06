  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Wife Severs Her Husband's Penis And Runs Away in Egypt

Viral: Wife Severs Her Husband's Penis And Runs Away in Egypt

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 6th, 2022 - 08:20 GMT
Ouch!
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A woman cuts off her husband's penis in Egypt. He is now in hospital receiving medical care. The wife is in the police station under investigation under a four-day lock up. 

The story is as expected, trending on the social media with different hashtags, being retweeted by many websites who see it as something interesting to read not because of the drastic action of the wife but because of the marital issues involved and consequences. 

It all begun when the wife got her inheritance, giving the money to her husband to buy her a new home. Afterwards, her refused to register the house in her name and started to pass off the issue and foot-dragging at the same time. 

Arguments developed to the point that the husband started to beat the wife every time the subject of the home came up. It was then she thought of severing his male member but not before an elaborate plan. And then one night when he was fast asleep she did the evil deep and cut it off and run away. 

Meanwhile the husband managed to get himself to hospital while Al Matariyah Police were alerted about what happened. They in turn started to look for the wife which they eventually found hiding at her sister's place in Al Giza in Egypt. 

That about sums up the story. 

 

Tags:CairoEgyptGizaAl Matariyah

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...