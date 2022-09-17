  1. Home
Viral: Young Woman Beaten to Death by Iran's Morality Police

Published September 17th, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
Mahsa Amini
Mahsa Amini (twitter)

ALBAWABA - In Iran, and internationally, everyone is angry about the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who came to Tehran to visit her relatives. 

She died on Friday but was in a coma since Tuesday because of alleged beatings by the Tehran's Morality Police for not wearing her hijab in a correct and proper manner. Her name is trending on the social media with everyone livid with the Iranian authorities.

Many international news websites are talking about her tragic story that quickly ended the life of a perfectly healthy young women.

It is being claimed the morality police continued to beat her and hit her on the head whilst she was in their custody. They, in turn strenuously denied that  and claimed she died of a heart attack.  

Her death has sparked such an outrage that Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has called on the authorities for a full investigation. 

This is the last thing the Iranian authorities need because of the continuing bad publicity in Iran, the  country's economic crises, Tehran's continual tension with Israel and the "hiccup" talks over the nuclear deal that seems to be going nowhere with the United States and the Europeans. 

Her family can't believe she died just like that. Relatives say they are in double shock at her arrest and final death. and they were exposed to intense pressure and threats from security institutions regarding their communication with the media.

 

This is a tragedy which will continue to reverberate in Iran and beyond. 

