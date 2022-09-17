Viral: Young Woman Beaten to Death by Iran's Morality Police

ALBAWABA - In Iran, and internationally, everyone is angry about the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who came to Tehran to visit her relatives.

Today, a 22-yr-old woman died in #Iran after being beaten on head by the regime’s “morality police” for not “properly” wearing her Hijab. Her name was Masha Amini.



Her crime was showing some hair. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/y7KpmJ7Z1X — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 16, 2022

She died on Friday but was in a coma since Tuesday because of alleged beatings by the Tehran's Morality Police for not wearing her hijab in a correct and proper manner. Her name is trending on the social media with everyone livid with the Iranian authorities.

Many international news websites are talking about her tragic story that quickly ended the life of a perfectly healthy young women.

Iranian woman dies ‘after being beaten by morality police’ over hijab law https://t.co/rmct9uSdzM — The Guardian (@guardian) September 16, 2022

It is being claimed the morality police continued to beat her and hit her on the head whilst she was in their custody. They, in turn strenuously denied that and claimed she died of a heart attack.

An Iranian woman dies after being taken into custody by Iran's morality police. Iranian journalist and activist @AlinejadMasih explains why she is skeptical of the video of her collapse released by Iranian media pic.twitter.com/ZPBBSynNGP — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 16, 2022

Her death has sparked such an outrage that Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has called on the authorities for a full investigation.

Heartbreaking: Mahsa Amini, a beautiful 22-year-old Kurdish woman, dies after being violently arrested & beaten by #Iranian police for wearing an "inappropriate hijab." Outraged Iranians gathering outside the hospital. #PrayForIran https://t.co/BJxUWvTE53 pic.twitter.com/7Z9UgYumH1 — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) September 16, 2022

This is the last thing the Iranian authorities need because of the continuing bad publicity in Iran, the country's economic crises, Tehran's continual tension with Israel and the "hiccup" talks over the nuclear deal that seems to be going nowhere with the United States and the Europeans.

It is being reported that #Mahsa_Amini has died. Once again an Iranian dies following arrest by Iran’s regime security forces. A young woman who was simply walking the streets the day before taken into custody by “morality” policy for not covering her hair property. #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/fiChbQ8JhS — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 16, 2022

Her family can't believe she died just like that. Relatives say they are in double shock at her arrest and final death. and they were exposed to intense pressure and threats from security institutions regarding their communication with the media.

⚠️ Disturbing Scenes from #Iran 🇮🇷: While the Iranian President attends international summits, thousands of Persian women are dragged, beaten, insulted, and brutally killed by the morality police, for not wearing #Hijab. pic.twitter.com/NAhBb0dDLE — Zahack Tanvir - محمد تانفير (@zahacktanvir) September 16, 2022

This is a tragedy which will continue to reverberate in Iran and beyond.