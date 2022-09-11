Wael Ghonim Back in Egypt! Netizens Ask is He Still a Free Man?

AL BAWABA - Wael Ghonim returns to Egypt after a long-time. The ex-Google employee who has been linked to the 25 January 2011 revolution that saw the end of the Husni Mubarak as part of the region-wide Arab Spring protests, is back for a short visit to see family and friends.

الناشط السياسي #وائل_غنيم يعلن عودته إلى #مصر، بعد نحو 9 سنوات من الغياب pic.twitter.com/WKYQYrGMl3 — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) September 10, 2022

His name is trending on the social media. Many are surprised of his return and say its an attempt by the present government in Cairo to whitewash its policies.

وائل غنيم ينشر إعتذاراً رسمياً ويعلن عودته لمصر قريباً.. والديهي يعلق:متصدقوش أي بطولات زائفة#بالورقة_والقلم#TeNTV pic.twitter.com/tQqiw43BRM — TeN TV (@TeNTVEG) September 10, 2022

There are plenty of pictures and images about his return now especially since he had left the country in 2014 just after when Abdel Fattah Al Sisi clenched power from the Islamists and now lives in the United States. It might be said he was one of the younger generations who felt they might make some change even for an inkling of a moment.

وائل غنيم يصل مصر😏 pic.twitter.com/deHR0r5v8h — saidsror (@srorsaid) September 11, 2022

بعد سنوات في الخارج.. #وائل_غنيم يقول إنه وصل #مصر في زيارة عائلية pic.twitter.com/pr9bzQbM5R — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) September 10, 2022

Egyptian activist Wael Ghoneim returns home for a family visit after several years abroadhttps://t.co/9G1Q3Kg3AN — Ahram Online (@ahramonline) September 10, 2022

Comments are rocking on the social media. The Ahram online website writes: The post of his return to Egypt received over 10k comments, including many welcomes from renowned activists, and more than 2.3k shares in less than six hours. In 2010, Ghonim, a computer engineer who worked for Google ME and North Africa at the time, set up a Facebook page that mobilised many for the 25 January, 2011 Revolution.

It might be said for balance not everybody was happy with the former Egyptian political activist.

اكررها، وائل غنيم عميل أمريكي «برخصة» انخرط في نشاط جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية، وأنشأ لها موقع اسمه إخوان أون لاين، وتقاضى راتب قدرة 90 ألف دولار، وأنشأ موقع للبرادعى الخاين، وكان على اتصال بالمخابرات الأمريكية وتم رصده وضبطه، والآن يستكمل دور الخيانه والعماله ويلعب على مشاعر الشباب — هانى سالم _ Hany Salem (@HSalim_Writer) September 10, 2022

Many are also surprised that he entered the country without being arrested and warn of the coming days.

وائل غنيم رجع مصر والغريبة انه لا أتقبض عليه ولا حد أتعرض له في المطار يا ترى دورك ايه يا وائل الايام الجايه والنظام أستدعاك ليه وهتظهر امتى مع احمد موسى ؟ ☺️ — دكتور شديد أوي 😉😉 (@DrShdeeddAwy) September 10, 2022

Still there is plenty of chitchat about his return.