Wael Ghonim Back in Egypt! Netizens Ask is He Still a Free Man?

Published September 11th, 2022 - 10:05 GMT
Wael Ghonim
Wael Ghonim (AFP/Getty Images)

AL BAWABA - Wael Ghonim  returns to Egypt after a long-time. The ex-Google employee who has been linked to the 25 January 2011 revolution that saw the end of the Husni Mubarak as part of the region-wide Arab Spring protests, is back for a short visit to see family and friends.

His name is trending on the social media. Many are surprised of his return and say its an attempt by the present government in Cairo to whitewash its policies. 

There are plenty of pictures and images about his return now especially since he had left the country in 2014 just after when Abdel Fattah Al Sisi clenched power from the Islamists and now lives in the United States. It might be said he was one of the younger generations who felt they might make some change even for an inkling of a moment.

In Arabic Ghonim's name is trending in different tweets. 

Actually his name is trending in English as well at least in Egypt.

Comments are rocking on the social media. The Ahram online website writes: The post of his return to Egypt received over 10k comments, including many welcomes from renowned activists, and more than 2.3k shares in less than six hours. In 2010, Ghonim, a computer engineer who worked for Google ME and North Africa at the time, set up a Facebook page that mobilised many for the 25 January, 2011 Revolution.

It might be said for balance not everybody was happy with the former Egyptian political activist. 

Many are also surprised that he entered the country without being arrested and warn of the coming days. 

Still there is plenty of chitchat about his return.

