Wael Ghonim: 25 January revolution icon

ALBAWABA - In his first public appearance after his return to Egypt, activist Wael Ghonim tweeted a picture of himself carrying a watermelon fruit and wearing a jalabiya.

Ghonim returned to Egypt last September from the United States to visit his family years after his exile from Egypt following the events of the 25th of January revolution. At the time, Ghonim was a computer engineer and regional director of Google in Dubai.

Two days after the revolution, Ghonim was arrested for 12 days as Egyptian streets were buzzing with protestors calling for the stepping down of former President of Egypt Muhammad Hosni Mubarak.

Ghonim's tweet, with the quote "جوجل بطيخة" which roughly translates to "Google's watermelon", sparked a widespread interaction across Egyptian social media.

In a video, he posted on Twitter, Ghonim made sure to confirm the fact that he hadn't been arrested upon his arrival to Egypt.

In the video, he said: "There was a rumor circulating surrounding my arrest. However, it is not true and I haven not been arrested. and my country has taken care of me and provided me with safety, I have not been subject to restrictions".