Was the Illustration of Jesus Hugging Trump a Response to Image of Soleimani in Heaven?

In the aftermath of Qasem Soleimani's death during a US airstrike targeting his car near Baghdad airport on Friday morning, Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei's website posted an illustration showing Soleimani 'welcomed' by Prophet Muhammad's grandson 'in heaven'.

The painting posted on Khamenei's website depicts the slain Iranian general being hugged by Imam Hussein, a very special figure for Shia Muslims throughout history.

Online users retweeted the painting and linked it with an illustration showing the US president in the arms of Jesus Christ in the Oval Office.

Most people reacted with the assumption that Trump's illustration was released by the White House in response to Soleimani's image.

إيران نشرت صورة عبارة عن رسمة للإمام الحسين عليه السلام يستقبل قاسم سليماني و يحتضنه ، البيت الأبيض رد عليهم برسمة لسيدنا المسيح عليه السلام يحتضن ترامب!قاعدين نلعب مو 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pGQ7FoICE3 — Jiji Lo🇰🇼 (@JijiLo7) January 5, 2020

Translation: "Iran posted a painting of Imam Hussein welcoming Qasem Soleimani and hugging him. The White House responded with a similar one of Jesus Christ hugging Trump. Are we playing?"

ههههههه، يفوز بجائزة الأكثر ثقة بالنفس — أنيسة الكيومي (@anisa_alkyomi) January 5, 2020

Translation: "He wins the most confident award."

Some online commentators mocked the paintings, while some expressed their fear over a possible confrontation because of the heated religious rhetoric.

Other users drew attention to the fact that Iran is using Soleimani's death to create a unifying cause amongst Shia Muslims around the world.

الاثنين نكته تبي الصدق — ahmed_alshibli 🇴🇲أحمد الشبلي (@ahmedalshibli00) January 5, 2020

Translation: "Both are jokes"

ياخوفي بغد المزاح نشوف السلاح الثقيل بينهم — سامية بنت أحمد (@samiaa2017) January 5, 2020

Translation: "I worry that the next thing we'll see is heavy weapons."

A painting of Qasem Soleimani embraced by Imam Hussein in heaven as a martyr. The Islamic Republic has very effectively used the death of Soleimani to create an illusion of unity in Iran and among Shias in the region, which was much needed after the recent protests in Iran... pic.twitter.com/mJ4dz2UXLf — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 7, 2020

While the Iranian general's painting can be checked on Khamenei's website, the painting in which Trump was embraced by Jesus Christ is actually more than two years old, which contradicts claims that it was released by the White House recently.

The Trump illustration was in fact posted by a fake Facebook account under Tiffany Trump's name in April 2017 and went viral back then.

(Facebook) April 2017