Was Jordan's PM Slapped in the Face and Did he Throw an Ashtray on his Minister? 

ALBAWABA - Did he or didn't he slap the Prime Minister? Did he or didn't he - and here we are talking about the premier throw an ashtray at him? Who started first and is this becoming of public officials?

بشر الخصاونة ضرب وزير بالمكته قام الوزير الجازي ضرب بشر كف — Tharwt Awad (@TharwtAwad_) December 7, 2021

We are off course talking about Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and his Minister for Prime Minister Affairs Dr Ibrahim Al Jazi, a former university lecturer, who had a bit of a tiff the other day.

بعد خلاف وتلاسن مع رئيس الوزراء بشر الخصاونه، وزير الدوله لشؤون رئاسة الوزراء الدكتور إبراهيم الجازي ضرب الخصاونه كفين، ورد الخصاونه على الجازي بكلام من الزنار وتحت.للعلم هناك سوابق كثيره للجازي مثل هذا التصرف منها دكتور زميل له في الجامعه الاردنيه، وكذلك مع طالب دكتوراه أيضا. pic.twitter.com/t6GjkJdLHi — Hussam Abdallat (@abdallat_hussam) December 6, 2021

It has since been the talk-of-town on the social media with many posting and reposting the incident and some taking to comment with a hashtag (#كف_الريس). But there is a great deal of confusion and denial at what happened and there is much mockery and laughter.

1️⃣

الجهل:

إن الإنسان المسكون بالجهل المركَّب هو بطبيعة تكوينه الذهني قد استغنى عن البحث واكتفى بما تبرمج به!

فهو يشعر شعوراً كاذباً وخادعاً بالامتلاء والاكتفاء، فإذا بحث أو قرأ فإنه لا يبحث إلا عما يُزكّي ما هو عليه ويؤكد ما استقر في ذهنه.



#كف_الريس#الجزائر_مصر #الأردن_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/CKIDdhnZeB — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐤 |طـارق (@Tarek_76_) December 7, 2021

What we do know is this. And here you might say thank goodness for the social media platforms. A war of words between the two led to physical friction and tempers rising, not quite reaching to a punch up but very nearly. During an argument, the Prime Minister allegedly took an ashtray and hurled it at Al Jazi who in turn got so mad that he, also allegedly, slapped the prime minister on the face. To add more titillation one on the social says the PM go slapped TWICE.

كنا نسمع إشاعة عن تعديلات في وجوه في حكومة الخصاونة... بس ما كنا نتوقع التعديل على وجه الحكومة يحدث حرفياً#كف_الريس pic.twitter.com/UWaAlqcbV6 — ALI R AL-TARAWNEH (@ALI_R_Tarawneh) December 6, 2021

Now, this is maybe a storm in a tea cup. No one, officially, accept, Mr Al Jazi commented on the incident. However, he merely described what happened as "insignificant and not worthy of comment."

في هذا الجو البارد انا بقول الكف بدفيك 😅#كف_الريس — أنس الجمل (@Anas_A_Aljamal) December 7, 2021

But is this true? To slap a prime minister is a big deal not to say anything about the fact that its downright humiliating and there should be consequences. Whether this would be taken up it would certainly be up to the Prime Minister.

ما بعرف شو القصة لكن توصل لمخابطة كفوف فهذا خطير جدا لانه مؤشر علي أن صاحب الادارة ضعيف جدا ولا يصلح لادارة خم جاج... لكن اذا بوست طالب ب ٢٠ الف... كم رح يكَون ثمن الكف! ؟

*اذا صحت رواية الكف من اصلها #الاردن #كف_الريس — 🇯🇴علي الشناق🇯🇴 (@zahrieh01) December 7, 2021

Plus, we don't really know why this happened despite the tidbits of news which suggests that the PM comes from the north, and something to do about appointments and one says the minister has a bad temper and he did that before at his university.



Let's us see how will this play out.

