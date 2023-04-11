Was Maher Assad targeted in Israeli airstrike?

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces launched an airstrike on the headquarters of Maher Assad, the brother of Syria's President Bashar Assad, early Sunday, Israel's Channel 13 reported.

The attack on the site of the commander of the Fourth Division came after rising tension in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region in response to the firing of missiles towards the strategic plateau targeting Israeli forces in the vicinity over the weekend.

القـ.ـصف الذي استـ.ـهدف مقراً للاجتماعات في ريف #دمشق هو فيلا تابعة لماهر الأسد ويعتقد وجود قائد الحـ.ـرس الثـ.ـوري الإيراني "إسماعيل قآني" في الاجتماع وهناك أنباء تتحدث عن إصـ.ـابته.#سوريا #عين_الفرات pic.twitter.com/cVjrNjyyiE — عين الفرات - Eye of the Euphrates (@EyeEuphrates) April 9, 2023

The Israeli military released a statement confirming the attack on the headquarters that belongs to Assad as well as radar and artillery sites that belong to regime forces, the Arab News reported.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared footage reportedly showing Israeli warplanes attacking the rocket launchers in Syria, which he allegedly said were used to strike the Golan Heights.

#عاجل #فيديو مسيرة لجيش الدفاع تغير على منطقة اطلاق القذائف الصاروخية داخل الأراضي السورية وتدمر منصة صاروخية pic.twitter.com/BXkjTkHXup — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 9, 2023

Israeli media sources reported on assassinations inside Syria. However, they didn't specify the identities of the targets.

Although Israel's Channel 13 confirmed that Maher Assad was not present at the site of the airstrike on the Fourth Division’s complex when it happened, rumors claimed that Bashar's younger brother was killed in the attack.

On the other hand, others alleged that Iranian officials were hosting a meeting inside Maher Assad's complex and that Iranian Quds Force leader Ismail Qaani might have been injured in the Israeli airstrike.