Was Princess Rajwa wedding makeup similar to Princess Kate?

ALBAWABA - Social networking sites' pioneers compared the makeup of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein at her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, which was held at Zahran Palace on Thursday, to the makeup of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton during her wedding day about 12 years ago.

The bride, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, appeared with an elegant makeup look, as she chose her eyeshadow to be of earthy colors, and a delicate mixture of pink, with a light foundation that does not leave a heavy layer on her skin.

The subtle makeup enhanced her facial features and gave her a completely natural look. Beauty experts commented that the current makeup trend is the very natural “no makeup makeup” look.

However, the bride's look still reminded social media's pioneers of the Middleton's makeup style during her wedding in London in 2011.

The DAWN Network would like to congratulate their Royal Highnesses Prince William & Princess Kate on their 10th wedding anniversary.



The royal couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 29th Apr 2011.#Congratulations #weddinganniversary pic.twitter.com/xnj1XVe5mM — DisabilityandWellbeingNetwork (@LCCDAWN) April 29, 2021

Some of them claimed that many looks of Princess Rajwa were similar to those of Princess Kate. While others said that the Princess of Jordan intends to adopt simplicity in her appearances, and that she does not like heavy makeup anyway.

Many also said that Princess Rajwa looks very similar to Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, her mother-in-law, given that the two have slender bodies, long and soft hair, and opt for adopting light makeup in their appearances.