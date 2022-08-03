'We Are All Sheikh Al Humaid' - Castigating Israelis is Not Wrong!

ALBAWABA - Saudi Imam of Mecca's Grand Mosque Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid is under fire from the Israeli lobby for what is being seen as his famous Friday khutuba - sermon - about castigating the Jews in his prayers to the Almighty God.

حملة تحريض شديدة ضد المملكة العربية السعودية وشيوخها الكرام خصوصاَ ضد الشيخ #صالح_بن_حميد بعد دعائه في خطبة الجمعة الماضية بالمسجد الحرام على المغتصبين المحتلين لأرض فلسطين.

#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد ومصير الاحتلال إلى زوال pic.twitter.com/hGqP5Gx7nY — محمد سعيد نشوان (@MohamdNashwan) August 3, 2022

The Israelis are saying stop, this is incitement: In consequence they have registered their anger by demanding a "reversal in speech" which they regard as going against the heart of co-existence and being good neighborly.

But hold on a second! Saudi Arabia has not normalized with Israel. If anybody is under that impression they have then they can think again. Israelis must reconsider: Saudi is not about to normalize!

المشكلة دائما ان ايدي كوهين يحرج عملاء اسرائيل في المنطقة#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد pic.twitter.com/6LuKIUvb3b — مصعب عبدالله (@videooof5) August 3, 2022

But why should Israelis be angry at Sheikh Bin Humaid at what he said as this is normal Koranic speech in Islam as the Imam said: “Oh God, be upon you with the usurping and occupying Jews, for they will not incapacitate you."

الخير في أمتى الى يوم الدين

الله يبارك فيك يا مولانا #كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد

عقبالكم ياللي في بالي وللا اقولكم .. خليكوا مشغولين بقضية #القايمة وركزوا أكتر مع مبروك عطية pic.twitter.com/ilU8fZUOmM — حسام الغمري (@HossamAlGhamry) August 3, 2022

Was the Sheikh saying anything knew? Whether you like it or not Israel is a usurper state, it has taken what is not theirs in 1948 and kicked over 700,000 Palestinians out and it has occupied the state and refuses to budge on peace which its not interested in. So I would say the Sheikh is right to say these things!

#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد



اللهم احفظ هذا البلد من كيد الكائدين،

وانصر ولاة أمره وعلماءه المخلصين،

وأعز بهم الإسلام والمسلمين،

وأخرس ألسنة الحاسدين والحاقدين،

ورد كيد أعدائه وأعداء الدين 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/3ps1fTl5xb — ٰ (@_3zy_) August 3, 2022

Saudi bloggers are not letting Israelis get away under the hashtag of (#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد) (we are all sheikh bin Humaid) and are blogging in his support. The social media is literally infested with the news of what Shiekh Humaid actually said.

الصهاينة يتألمون لأن هناك من يظهر حقيقتهم ويذكر الناس بجرائمهم وكبائرهم، فاللهم انصر كل شخص يقف ضدهم ويصدح بكلمة حق في وجه طغيانهم، واجعل المسلمين على قلب رجلٍ واحد.

#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد pic.twitter.com/2NG6Qa1OvW — مُخـتلِف | ⓮ (@different_ahm) August 3, 2022

More comments:

#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد حفظه الله

ولا عزاء لكوهين وجماعته pic.twitter.com/fkiMN3rBMb — سعيد المعشني (@almashanis) August 3, 2022

Yet another:

Am from Pakistan

And I wanna say something all Muslim Umah Have same Emotions for Masjid E Aqsa

So Am totally in Support of Honourable Shiekh.#كلنا_الشيخ_بن_حميد — Aqibrafiq (@Aqibrafiq40) August 3, 2022

Today emotions by Muslims are running high with many speaking out, making the call for normalization with Israel a cup-half-empty to say the least.