We Finally Know the Name of the Saudi Official Who Provided Support to 9/11 Attackers

In an unprecedented bombshell, Yahoo News has revealed many shocking details about a Saudi diplomat, whose name was mentioned in an FBI 16-page court document as the one who provided 9/11 terrorists with support.

In an investigation, conducted by Yahoo's Chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff, the FBI "inadvertently" disclosed the identity of a Saudi official involved in supporting Al-Qaida hijackers on that day.

Mussaed Ahmed Al-Jarrah was a Saudi Foreign Ministry official, who had joined his country's embassy in Washington, DC two years prior to the terrorist attacks.

According to Yahoo, Al-Jarrah's duties were strongly related to Saudi-funded mosques across the US, including "overseeing employees of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs at Islamic centers," financially supported by the Saudi government.

After leaving the Saudi Embassy in the US, the Saudi official has served within "Saudi missions in Malaysia and Morocco, where he is believed to have served as recently as last year."

Al-Jarrah, according to the investigation, is among 9 current and former Saudi officials, who are being closely investigated by the FBI for the information they could have in relation to 9/11 attacks.

The report deems the Saudi official's name as "one of the U.S. government’s most sensitive secrets about the Sept. 11 terror attacks." This statement angered many American social media users, who argued that such important information should have been revealed to the American public as soon as it was discovered, especially that many Americans have always suspected a Saudi official role in the 2001 attacks.