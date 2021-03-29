Wear High-vis Jackets and Hard Hats to Sneak Into the Gym

  1. Home
Published March 29th, 2021 - 11:18 GMT
People wear high-vis jackets and hard hats to look like workers
High-vis jackets and hard hats. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
British gym, named Spartans, was taken to jail for making people wear high-vis jackets and hard hats to make them look like workers so they can enter and practice at the gym during lockdown in the UK, according to Metro News.

Over dozens of people were busted in Southampton at a gym; accused of not closing during the second lockdown imposed by the government due to high COVID-19 cases in the country.

Moreover, last December, around 60 people, claimed by the management to be painters and decorators, were seen  entering the very building despite restrictions.

UK Police got a notice on November 5 that the gym is staying open during the second national lockdown as investigators believed it was the fault of Josh Gosling who was in charge at the time; but after Southampton Magistrates Court trial on November 13 he denied being the owner, Metro reported.

The story of the gym has taken the internet by storm as users made fun of people who can’t quit going to the gym despite the expected 3rd Coronavirus wave in the UK.

Not only this year, Spartans Gym last November was made subject of a prohibition notice following allegations that people were still visiting and playing sports inside it.

According to statistics, Coronavirus cases in the UK topped 4 million, deaths reached 126,592 while recoveries up to 3,805,416.

British PM Boris Johnson was slammed and branded irresponsible a couple of days ago after calling workers to go back to offices despite high virus cases.

"I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities - especially for children,” Johnson said according to Sky News.

The government has allowed small choirs to perform at churches in England during Palm Sunday and Easter; as they were admitted to practise and perform inside places of worship if they are socially distanced.

