What is Charlie Chaplin Doing in Pakistan?

Pakistanis are going crazy after seeing Charlie Chaplin, the international icon, wandering in their streets and performing comic pantomimes. Where did he come from and what is he doing there?

Pakistani Charlie Chaplin (usman khan) from Peshawar, Making people smile with silent comedy, winning people's hearts with silent comedy, beside all usman used to sell toys on a roadside stand.#comedy #lollywood#Peshawar #CharlieChaplin#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ayT72ieMul — Izhar Ahmed (@IzharAh539) February 2, 2021

After several researches; it turned out that a Pakistani man, known as Usman Khan, from Peshawar, is imitating the famous T.V. character to make people smile by doing silent comedy sketches in the streets.

According to Reuters, the toy seller dresses up as Charlie Chaplin and repreforms scenes from the silent star’s movies on the streets of Pakistan.

Not only is he famous in real life, Khan has also gained 800,000 TikTok followers during a short period as he is now familiar and famous in his region.

Meet Usman Khan, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator bringing joy to the streets of Pakistan while the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ha3WoYej2b — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) February 2, 2021

The Pakistani Charlie Chaplin has rapidly become well known for cheering people up amid harsh life conditions due to the current Coronavirus condition in the country; as total cases hit 551K while deaths topped 11,800.

“When the Coronavirus was around, a lot of people were in real stress, some people gave up on life,” Khan revealed during a Reuters report. “I was watching Charlie’s videos and thought, ‘Let me act like Charlie.’”

The 28-year-old man stated that he used to sell toys near the roads of Pakistan. However, his job was affected amid the COVID-19 crisis and that is when he came up with this idea to become Charlie Chaplin.

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He became a worldwide icon through his screen persona, The Tramp, The Kid, The Circus, Modern Times and The Great Dictator star is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry.