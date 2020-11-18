What Do You Do for a Living? TikTok User Goes Famous in the US

TikTok user, known as Daniel Mac, (@itsdanielmac/ TikTok), has become super famous in the US after sharing tons of videos of himself asking luxurious, rare cars’ owners about their jobs.

Daniel was mainly asking the drivers of expensive cars like Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches in the ritzy town of Highland Park, Texas, in the US.

في امريكا، شخص يسال اصحاب السيارات الفخمة عن طبيعة عملهم... حتى اصبح من اكثر الفيدوهات انتشارا🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9QkGUK1ay — مهند الحسون (@AlmuhanadSA) November 15, 2020

From real estate brokers, steel industry managers, interior designers, computer software programmers, doctors, to investors, people’s answers have varied such as their fabulous cars.

However, one woman has got much attention after Daniel Mac asked her what do you do for a living? for answering “I am Married.”

The woman was driving a minimum, $125,000 Maserati car, while holding a Birkin bag which is the world’s most expensive bag.

The videos have received much attention especially for those who are interested in buying precious cars because it opens the imagination for people with the same jobs that one day they might buy the same luxurious vehicles.

عاد الحين عرفتوا التخصصات الي تدخل💰 pic.twitter.com/gpzGwnSwRv — مهند الحسون (@AlmuhanadSA) November 15, 2020

Translation: “Now you know all the industries that bring back good money.”

Translation: “This major is great.”

Translation: “where's the Business management major?”

Daniel Macdonald revealed that he got 2 million followers in one month just after posting videos of himself asking Dallasites in fancy cars what they do for a living?.

Macdonald said he had the idea months earlier, and he went to Highland Park a couple of times with some friends and saw the crazy cars there. Then, he decided to take the risk and ask people randomly.

