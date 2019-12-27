What Does Trump Have to Say About Being Removed From Home Alone 2 by a Canadian Channel?

It didn’t take a long time for US President Donald Trump to comment on the Canadian channel's, CBC, deletion of his scene from the movie "Alone at Home 2".

In response to the incident, Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, by saying: "I think Justin Trudeau did not like that I made him pay more for NATO and for trade ... the movie will never be the same as before."

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The deletion of the scene caused a massive controversy on social media, especially from the supporters of the American President who attacked the Canadian channel.

How much does the left hate Trump?



The Canadian Broadcast Company is removing his 7 second cameo from Home Alone 2 claiming it was "cut for time"



It was 7 seconds long.



It wasn't cut for time



It was cut because it humanizes a man the left loves to dehumanize



Shameful! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 26, 2019

Canadian government funded TV channel is so triggered that they cut the .@realDonaldTrump

Cameo from Home Alone 2 while airing it over Christmas. I bet "two faced" Trudeau made the call directly to the .@CBC and demanded they cut the scene.. Or maybe just black it out#DefundCBC — Steven (@Texas4Trump2020) December 26, 2019

Following the backlash they received, the CBC said the movie wasn’t edited for political purposes, but rather to allow for commercial breaks. “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC, said in a statement.

In the iconic holiday film, Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, walks into the Plaza Hotel by himself as he is separated from his family. He runs into a passerby played by Trump and asks, "Excuse me, where's the lobby?" "Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds as he towers over a young Culkin.

The scene in which Donald Trump appeared in the second film of Home Alone.