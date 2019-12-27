  1. Home
What Does Trump Have to Say About Being Removed From Home Alone 2 by a Canadian Channel?

Salam Bustanji

Published December 27th, 2019 - 08:19 GMT
Shutterstock

It didn’t take a long time for US President Donald Trump to comment on the Canadian channel's, CBC, deletion of his scene from the movie "Alone at Home 2".

In response to the incident, Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, by saying: "I think Justin Trudeau did not like that I made him pay more for NATO and for trade ... the movie will never be the same as before." 

The deletion of the scene caused a massive controversy on social media, especially from the supporters of the American President who attacked the Canadian channel. 

Following the backlash they received, the CBC said the movie wasn’t edited for political purposes, but rather to allow for commercial breaks. “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC, said in a statement.

In the iconic holiday film, Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, walks into the Plaza Hotel by himself as he is separated from his family. He runs into a passerby played by Trump and asks, "Excuse me, where's the lobby?" "Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds as he towers over a young Culkin.

The scene in which Donald Trump appeared in the second film of Home Alone.


