  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Why Doesn't Pelosi's Bible Photo Stir the Same Controversy as Trump's?

Why Doesn't Pelosi's Bible Photo Stir the Same Controversy as Trump's?

Published June 10th, 2020 - 09:02 GMT
What Doesn't Pelosi's Bible Photo Stir the Same Controversy as Trump's?
Comments critical of Trump's bible photo referred to his irregular attendance of service at St. John's Chruch. (Twitter: @heatherscope)

Hours after footage of the US President Donald Trump standing near St. John's Chruch in Washington DC holding the Holy Bible, stirred a wave of attacks as it was perceived as "a photo opportunity," the Democrat Speaker of the House made a public appearance holding a copy of the Bible as well, but media reactions were different.

Criticism followed Trump's appearance with a bible in his hand as it was considered a political stunt to entice his mainly-Christian religious fan base, while he was under heavy attacks for his decision to deploy military units to States where protests interrupted with riots erupted after George Floyd's death last May.

Comments critical of Trump's bible photo referred to his irregular attendance of service at St. John's Chruch, based on the Washington Post's earlier reports, arguing that he was mainly using the religious scripture to gain political support.

Yet, Pelosi's appearance holding the bible and citing several of its verses didn't stir the same debate.

During her few minutes' long just as religiously-charged appearance as that of Trump's, the Speaker of the House called on the US President to become a "healer in chief and not a fanner of the flame," especially as the country lives through unusual protests calling for an end to police brutality against African Americans.

Trump's response to the Black Lives Matter protests have prompted very mixed reactions, as he has been pushing for a strong military reaction "to restore peace" to states with protests.

Many social media commentators expressed their discomfort with the increasing use of religion in US politics, especially that the country founded on religious freedoms is home to diverse religious groups who are not represented in "the bible fight."

For almost two weeks now, several US major states and cities have witnessed almost daily protests, demanding justice for Americans of African origins and in rejection of what has been termed as police violence against black people; following the death of a black man after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes resulting in his immediate death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

 

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...