What If Algorithms Had Face Recognition Abilities for Low-Resolution Images?

How would it be if algorithms are developed to be able to recognize the faces of low-resolution images, even if it was 16x16p?

One Reddit user posted a collection of his work using an AI algorithm that can predict faces of low-resolution images and the output has been impressive with photos providing closely similar depictions to the original profiles. They are still predicted to develop more.

This comes at a time when algorithms have come to underline much of the modern world and growing so complex as to spark concern over the abilities it might bring in the future so that people wouldn't predict what algorithms are capable of doing.

While details surrounding this technology are still unclear, it seemed to impress many internet users who went to Reddit to question the ability of these AI algorithms.



Some users have wondered about the credibility of these algorithms as it produces weird-looking faces and might not be effective at all.