What If George Floyd Was a Porn Star? Why Is the Internet Interested and What Does that Change?

Published June 17th, 2020 - 06:32 GMT
Reports of Floyd's porn videos stirred a debate on whether such news changes the fact that the man diagnosed later with COVID-19 was killed by police officers. . (Twitter: @KadirNelson)

Weeks after George Floyd's death and the mass protests it's ignited across the US, some Twitter users took the chance to point out that the African American man "was a porn star."

Sharing videos and screenshots, some online users stressed the fact that the 46-years-old man, who was killed on the 25th of May 2020, had considered a career in adult film making.

Confirmed by the Zimbabwe-based website iHarare, reports of Floyd's porn videos stirred a debate on whether such news changes the fact that the man, diagnosed later with COVID-19, was killed by police officers. 

Several accounts shared the news downplaying the public outrage over Floyd's killing; highlighting his alleged consumption of drugs and porn videos.

Responding to comments that highlighted his potential porn career to disparage Black Lives Matter protests that broke out in the wake of his death, many online commentators wondered whether such news changes the fact that he was brutally killed by the police last month. 

Some comments also argued that "one shouldn't be a model citizen to deserve to live decently or to be respected by the police."

 


