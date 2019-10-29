What Will Happen to the Saudi Christian Convert Who Filmed His Baptism for All to See?

A young Saudi man shared a video of himself getting baptized in the UK, making his conversion to Christianity public and inviting disapproval from Islamic communities.

لحظة تعميدي في كنيستي يوم الأحد 20-10-2019. نعم ل #حرية_المعتقد #عتيبي_يتحول_للمسيحية



Video of my baptism on Sunday! Best decision of my life #FreedomOfBelief pic.twitter.com/2IlKLmLWhm — بندر العتيبي 🇬🇧 (@BandrAlosaimi92) October 24, 2019

In the video, Bandar Al Otaibi's baptism is performed at a church where he lies in a bathtub filled with water.

"This is the moment I was baptized at a church on Sunday 20-10-2019. Yes to the freedom of belief,” Al Otaibi wrote in a tweet. “Best decision of my life.”

The video sparked outrage among Saudi social media users. Many of them strongly attacked him although the reaction did not come as a surprise, as converting from Islam is considered an act of blasphemy in the Islamic Kingdom.

لا تتشمتون

قولو الحمد الله الذي عافانا مماابتلى به غيرنا وفضلنا على كثير ممن خلق تفضيلاً كبيرا — ♥🖤 (@berlante1) October 24, 2019

Translation: “Don’t attack him. Just be thankful Allah blessed us with Islam and cursed him with Christianity. Don’t curse at him, he’s already cursed.”

الله يصلحك ويهديك ويتوفاك مسلم يارب . — كبريائي كتلوني (@YnFCB) October 24, 2019

Translation: “I ask Allah to show you the right way, and that you die a Muslim man.”

الإسلام بك او بدونك سينتصر اما انت

فـ بدون الإسلام ستضيع وتخسر . — راكان العجمي (@3thb_90) October 25, 2019

Translation: “Islam will win, with or without you. But you, without Islam, are a lost man.”

On the other hand, some defended Al Oatibi, arguing that freedom of belief is a human right should be legal in the conservative country.

مبروك عقبال حرية المعتقد في السعودية — 🇺🇸chaos (@calif739) October 24, 2019

Translation: “Congratulations. I hope there will come a day when there will be freedom of belief in Saudi Arabia.”

عمادة مباركة ✝️💓 — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Grace1413) October 24, 2019

Translation: “Blessed baptism.”

Despite the controversy, there has been no official comments or statements from Saudi officials to date.