  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. What Will Happen to the Saudi Christian Convert Who Filmed His Baptism for All to See?

What Will Happen to the Saudi Christian Convert Who Filmed His Baptism for All to See?

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 29th, 2019 - 07:39 GMT
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A young Saudi man shared a video of himself getting baptized in the UK, making his conversion to Christianity public and inviting disapproval from Islamic communities.

In the video, Bandar Al Otaibi's baptism is performed at a church where he lies in a bathtub filled with water.

"This is the moment I was baptized at a church on Sunday 20-10-2019. Yes to the freedom of belief,” Al Otaibi wrote in a tweet. “Best decision of my life.” 

The video sparked outrage among Saudi social media users. Many of them strongly attacked him although the reaction did not come as a surprise, as converting from Islam is considered an act of blasphemy in the Islamic Kingdom.  

Translation: “Don’t attack him. Just be thankful Allah blessed us with Islam and cursed him with Christianity. Don’t curse at him, he’s already cursed.”

Translation: “I ask Allah to show you the right way, and that you die a Muslim man.”

Translation: “Islam will win, with or without you. But you, without Islam, are a lost man.”

On the other hand, some defended Al Oatibi, arguing that freedom of belief is a human right should be legal in the conservative country. 

Translation: “Congratulations. I hope there will come a day when there will be freedom of belief in Saudi Arabia.”

Translation: “Blessed baptism.”

Despite the controversy, there has been no official comments or statements from Saudi officials to date.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...