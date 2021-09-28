  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. When Will Egypt Fully Eliminate FGM?

When Will Egypt Fully Eliminate FGM?

Published September 28th, 2021 - 10:45 GMT
For the first time in history, Egypt sentenced two for 13 years in jail.
A young woman walks past a campaign banner against female genital mutilation. (SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Highlights
For the first time in history, Egypt sentenced two for 13 years in jail over failed FGM operation.

In a surprising move which was counted as a victory for females and feminists in Egypt, a court sentenced a father to a three-year jail term with hard labor and a nurse for 10 years after permanently injuring a teenage girl through Female Genital Mutilations (FGM).

According to sources, the male nurse was tried and sentenced in absentia while the girl’s father, an accused in the same case, was sentenced to three years in prison. However, both men are able to appeal their sentences.

The case has been going on since February when the nurse and the father were arrested.

A doctor who works at one of the capital’s hospitals has reported the crime after the teen girl came with an unstoppable bleeding after the failed illegal-operation.

A UNICEF survey in 2016 indicated that about 90% of Egyptian women and girls aged between 15 and 49 have undergone illegal FGM. Despite the fact that illegal operations were banned by the Egyptian government in 2008 and cases decreased, some operations are still practiced under the shadow.

On the other hand, Egypt nowadays is planning to put its foot down against such inhuman acts which can lead women and females to permanent disability by putting new law to jail people who practice FGM up to 2 decades in jail.

Dr. Reem Awwad is the co-founder of region’s first ever multidisciplinary center for FGM survivors, where services include clitoral reconstruction surgery and therapy raising hopes that such act will disappear from the community soon.

In fact not only Egypt is still practicing such operations it is still practiced in 28 other countries including, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) according to WHO involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. 

FGM can cause severe bleeding and problems urinating, and later cysts, infections, as well as complications in childbirth and increased risk of newborn deaths. As the practice has no health benefits for girls and women.

Tags:FGMEgyptCourtWHO

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...