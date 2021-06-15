  1. Home
Where Are the Jordanians Released From Israeli Jails?

Published June 15th, 2021 - 08:54 GMT
Jordanian citizens Musab Dajjah and Khalifah Al Anouz
The two men were released from Israel on the 8th of June arriving at Jordan. (Twitter: @PalinfoAr)

A week after they were released from Israeli jails and made it to the Jordanian territories, families of the two Jordanian men who were arrested in Israel are still waiting for them to be home, urging the Jordanian government to provide details on their whereabouts. 

Musab Dajjah and Khalifah Al Anouz crossed the Israeli borders on the 16th of May in the wake of military tensions between Palestinians and Israelis in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Israel has since kept them under arrest accusing them of plotting knife attacks against Israelis. 

However, both Israeli and Jordanian authorities had confirmed the Israeli decision to drop all charges against Dajjah and Al Anouz on the 8th of June and that they were handed over to Jordan on the same day.

Translation: "More than a week after Jordan received Musab Dajjah and Khalifah Al Anouz from Israel, the two men have not yet gone home. Some sources have reported that their families can't contact them and some human rights activists are suspecting cases of forced disappearances."

Since then, Dajjah and Al Anouz's families have been waiting for them to come home, reporting that they "may still be detained by the Jordanian authorities this time."

Yesterday, former Jordanian MP Rula Alhroob tweeted receiving a letter from both families, calling on her to provide them with information on their children's situation.

Translation: "Families of citizens Musab Dajjah and Khalifah Al Anouz have sent me a letter asking about their sons' whereabouts. I can't understand how can the foriegn ministry make statements that aren't matched with actions? Why aren't they updating the Jordanian public with the destiny of Musab Dajjah and Khalifah Al Anouz?"

Online people have also launched hashtags urging the Jordanian government to clarify the legal situation of Dajjah and Al Anouz a week after their release from Israel, wondering if they were released from Israel on the condition of being prosecuted in Jordan; an assumption no official has stated so far.

