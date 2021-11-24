  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Where Is Ayman Al-Zawahiri? New Video Reignites Questions

Where Is Ayman Al-Zawahiri? New Video Reignites Questions

Published November 24th, 2021 - 09:25 GMT
Ayman Al-Zawahiri
In 2001, the U.S. State Department had offered a $25 million reward for information leading to al-Zawahiri's capture. (Twitter)

Only a year ago, online people shared news of the possible death of Al-Qaeda's chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, saying that the terrorist group's close circles were reporting Ayman Al-Zawahiri's death of natural causes. Yet, the Egyptian surgeon turned into the leader of Al-Qaeda has just made a new appearance.

A 38-minute video published by Al-Qaeda's official As-Sahab media channel was released yesterday, in which 70-years old Ayman Al-Zawahiri strongly attacked the United Nations, discussing the history of its establishment and its policies towards the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries.

It is not yet clear where or when the video was recorded.

The video came only a year after unconfirmed reports of his demise to deny the reports. However, the location of Ayman Al-Zawahiri remains unknown.

Since August 2021, many media reports have been questioning the fate of Al-Qaeda's leaders in Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in the wake of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, and whether or not Ayman Al-Zawahiri and others will reappear to public life under the new regime.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Ayman Al-Zawahiri was born in Cairo, Egypt in 1951 to a prosperous family. His father was a surgeon and a professor of pharmacy. Al-Zawahiri himself studied medicine at Cairo University and graduated in 1974 to work as a surgeon in the Egyptian Army.

The young doctor, who spoke Arabic, English, and French fluently, had also earned an MA degree in surgery, working for a private clinic he founded in Cairo before working in Saudi Arabia for a year in the 1980s, where he met with Osama Bin Laden and joined him at Al-Qaeda.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. State Department had offered a $25 million reward for information leading to Al-Zawahiri's capture, but with no results. 

Ayman Al-Zawahiri has been leading the terrorist group since the 2011 US operation that killed Bin Laden in Pakistan.

Tags:Ayman al-ZawahiriAl Qaeda

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...