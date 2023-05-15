Where is Belarusian president Lukashenka?

ALBAWABA - Social media users have been debating the health of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since some local media said that he is going through some health problems.

"Is Lukashenko dead?," a discussion was opened on Reddit after one of users asked the question. Many people debated his public disappearance as he was last seen in public in Russia.

(Source: Reddit)

Belarusian president was in Moscow on May 9 but he rushed back to Minsk almost directly from Red Square after suffering from a "serious but mysterious illness" and hasn't been seen since.

According to some media outlets, Lukashenka missed Russia's Victory Day lunch with Putin, and that he has disappeared from the public eye. Furthermore, the Belarusian leader also failed to attend the annual flag day ceremony on May 14.

Many people joked about the disappearance of Lukashenka as some mockingly said that he might have upset Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Moscow of being behind his deteriorating health.

On the other hand, some claimed that the Belarus leader could be "dead" amid a public blackout and reportedly said that Belarus is not announcing it for some mysterious reasons.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is well known to be a good ally to Putin and he is supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine.