Where did Ramzan Kadyrov's racehorse go?

ALBAWABA - Czech Republic opened an investigation following the alleged disappearance of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's racehorse.

Kadyrov's racehorse is named Zazou and is a thoroughbred worth some $20,000. The horse who was in one of the stables in Czech reportedly disappeared between Friday and Saturday.

Kadyrov's horse was stolen in #Czechia



Zazu, a thoroughbred English stallion that was included in Ramzan #Kadyrov's property frozen after sanctions were imposed on him in 2014.



According to Czech police, Zazu was stolen from a stable in the village of Krabčice.

According to CNN, the Chechen strongman's two horses were among the assets that were sanctioned following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine around a decade ago.

The Chechen leader commented on his horse's disappearance: "I don’t believe in coincidences. The horse thieves are unique somehow: stupid enough to steal a sanctioned horse and cunning enough so that the police do not find them. I do not believe it."

A horse reportedly owned by Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly stolen in the Czech Republic. It has its own mugshot.



(https://t.co/ZbZCGi4lno ; https://t.co/BrC27AFDoT) pic.twitter.com/hgMN3CtlhG — Carl Schreck (@CarlSchreck) March 7, 2023

According to initial data, the person or the group behind stealing the horse are yet to be known, nor the reason behind it. However, some claimed that it could be a "financial motive" for its rare pieces and

On the other hand, some reportedly said it might be due to Kadyrov's position on the Russian war in Ukraine and being a strong ally of President Vladimir Putin.