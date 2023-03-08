  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Where did Ramzan Kadyrov's racehorse go?

Where did Ramzan Kadyrov's racehorse go?

Published March 8th, 2023 - 04:08 GMT
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends a ceremony formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Czech Republic opened an investigation following the alleged disappearance of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's racehorse. 

Kadyrov's racehorse is named Zazou and is a thoroughbred worth some $20,000. The horse who was in one of the stables in Czech reportedly disappeared between Friday and Saturday.

According to CNN, the Chechen strongman's two horses were among the assets that were sanctioned following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine around a decade ago.

The Chechen leader commented on his horse's disappearance: "I don’t believe in coincidences. The horse thieves are unique somehow: stupid enough to steal a sanctioned horse and cunning enough so that the police do not find them. I do not believe it."

According to initial data, the person or the group behind stealing the horse are yet to be known, nor the reason behind it. However, some claimed that it could be a "financial motive" for its rare pieces and 

On the other hand, some reportedly said it might be due to Kadyrov's position on the Russian war in Ukraine and being a strong ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Tags:Chechnya leaderChechenRamzan Kadyrov

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...