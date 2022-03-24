Where Is The Russian Defense Minister?

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering its second month, the internet has been witnessing a war of speculations of its own, with both sides pushing their own narratives, posting hard-to-verify photos, videos, as well as news.

Amongst the rumors that have been surfacing online over the last few days has been connected to the whereabouts of the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, who has been directly named in Western sanctions on Russian politicians in oligarchs, despite his few appearings since the beginning of the war.

#Russian journalists noticed that Defense Minister #Shoigu had not appeared in public since March 11. pic.twitter.com/cMz1FUI7IN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 23, 2022

Questions over Sergei Shoigu's absence have intensified since mid-March, as Russian journalists noticed that the man's last public appearance was on the 11th of March, despite his crucial role as leader of the military operation his country been waging in neighboring Ukraine since 24th February.

BREAKING: US officials suggest Putin fears Sergey Shoygu will attempt coup next week. Growing distancing between the individuals and closed-doors conversations suggest a replacement is being architected.



It is deemed probable that Shoygu will be tried for corruption and treason. pic.twitter.com/b34gwbZZdf — James Pacileo (@ignighted) March 6, 2022

🇷🇺 Gen Sergei Shoigu, a long-term ally of Vladimir Putin, is seen by some as a ‘politically acceptable’ figurehead for a military coup https://t.co/4zrp0mxpr8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 12, 2022

Some news reports highlighted the 66-year-old Shoigu's deteriorating health situation, citing "heart problems" which limited his public appearances.

Despite being famous for his decades-old loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, speculations are rife about unverified reports suggesting a decision by Putin to "purposely limit" Sergei Shoigu's role after an alleged "fears of an attempted coup" that may may have taken place amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.