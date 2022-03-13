Where to Watch Zelenskyy’s Successful TV Show? Everybody Is Asking

For the past few weeks, Ukraine has become the main topic of headlines internationally, including its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his background as a comic actor. Now, as the Russian invasion of the country enters its third week, millions of people around the globe want to see pre-war and pre-presidency Zelenskyy.

It is no secret that the young president of Ukraine had a landslide electoral win in 2019 after his highly popular role as a "servant of the people" in a TV show that inspired him to run for office.

In the comedy series that started airing in Ukraine in 2015, the show introduces Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a 30-years old high school teacher whose viral video of anti-corruption rant makes him run for president of his country.

currently trying to find where i can watch servant of the people, to no avail.



(that's the tv show zelenskyy was in before he became president) — Tiare (@tiareandorvos) February 27, 2022

It was that show, which continued for three successful seasons, that inspired the star and creator Volodymyr Zelenskyy to form his own political party with the show's name "Servant of the People," before making it to the Ukrainian presidency in 2019.

However, the unexpected escalation of events as Russia decided to invade Ukraine on the 24th of February 2022 has reignited talks about the show, but on an international level this time.

FUN FACT: “Servant of the People” is both the name of the show Zelensky acted in/created (he stars as average teacher-turned President of Ukraine) AND his real life political party.



His production studio, Kvartal 95, also created the real-life political party.



Look it up! — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 13, 2022

With millions of people from different backgrounds watching the military developments in Ukraine through daily news, millions of others are looking up Zelenskyy's show and trying to watch it with subtitles to their languages, in an attempt to have a better understanding of the Ukrainian president's personality.

Zelenskyy’s 'Servant of the People' satire series could land on streamers in studio push for licensing: reporthttps://t.co/wjfKlAJfJe — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2022

According to Stockholm-based licensing agency Echo Rights, the TV show has gained interest in over 35 countries so far, with more than 15 deals signed already, in countries including the UK, Romania, Greece.

The agency also talked about the show being planned for US viewers using Netflix streaming services, while discussions with Latin-American streamers are still ongoing.