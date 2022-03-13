  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Where to Watch Zelenskyy’s Successful TV Show? Everybody Is Asking

Where to Watch Zelenskyy’s Successful TV Show? Everybody Is Asking

Published March 13th, 2022 - 06:27 GMT
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's show
Volodymyr Zelenskyy ran for the Ukrainian presidency in 2019 following the massive success of his show. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP)

For the past few weeks, Ukraine has become the main topic of headlines internationally, including its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his background as a comic actor. Now, as the Russian invasion of the country enters its third week, millions of people around the globe want to see pre-war and pre-presidency Zelenskyy.

It is no secret that the young president of Ukraine had a landslide electoral win in 2019 after his highly popular role as a "servant of the people" in a TV show that inspired him to run for office.

In the comedy series that started airing in Ukraine in 2015, the show introduces Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a 30-years old high school teacher whose viral video of anti-corruption rant makes him run for president of his country.

It was that show, which continued for three successful seasons, that inspired the star and creator Volodymyr Zelenskyy to form his own political party with the show's name "Servant of the People," before making it to the Ukrainian presidency in 2019.

However, the unexpected escalation of events as Russia decided to invade Ukraine on the 24th of February 2022 has reignited talks about the show, but on an international level this time.

With millions of people from different backgrounds watching the military developments in Ukraine through daily news, millions of others are looking up Zelenskyy's show and trying to watch it with subtitles to their languages, in an attempt to have a better understanding of the Ukrainian president's personality.

According to Stockholm-based licensing agency Echo Rights, the TV show has gained interest in over 35 countries so far, with more than 15 deals signed already, in countries including the UK, Romania, Greece.

The agency also talked about the show being planned for US viewers using Netflix streaming services, while discussions with Latin-American streamers are still ongoing. 

Tags:Volodymryr ZelenskyUkrainewar in ukraineUkraine war

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...