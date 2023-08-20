Where's Riad Salameh? Lebanese wonder after arrest warrant

ALBAWABA - "Where is Riad Salameh?" a question about the place of the former Governor of Lebanese Central Bank has been trending on social media after Salameh was not seen in public for weeks.

According to Lebanese, Riad Salameh was last seen in public about three weeks ago when he stepped down as the head of the Central Bank after spending 30 years and handed his job to Wassim Mansouri.

According to BBC, the former central bank chief was blamed for the economic crisis in Lebanon which included "soaring inflation and the currency losing 98% of its value."

Lebanese were deprived of withdrawing their own money due to the country's worst economic crisis which was caused by the COVID-19 virus and Beirut's port blast.

Lebanese activists have taken to social media to wonder about the place of Riad Salameh who disappeared from public presence, especially after Germany's arrest warrant which was issued on May 23.

اين صار التحقيق بقضية رامي عدوان ( سفير لبنان السابق في فرنسا) المدعي عليه في باريس بقضايا أخلاقية؟

وبالتالي، اين هو رياض سلامة المطلوب من العدالة في لبنان والخارج؟

او واحدة بواحدة. وكل حدث ينسينا حدث آخر؟!

الله الحامي. pic.twitter.com/5rUn8hrZ3o — Ibrahim Sayah ابراهيم الصيّاح (@ibrahimsayah1) August 16, 2023

Nevertheless, the United States and Canada issued sanctions against the former Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank Riad Salameh.

What makes it even more questionable is that Lebanon's attorney general imposed a travel ban on Salameh and confiscated his Lebanese and French passports as corruption investigations were still ongoing.