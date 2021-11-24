Which Beauty Queens Are Skipping Miss Universe in Israel?

Several beauty queens have announced boycotting Miss Universe this year as part of showing their strong disagreement of Israeli aggressive and human rights violations toward Palestinians and to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause.

Multiple beauty queens have so far revealed that they are not competing in the Beauty Pageant contest because it's taking place in Israel’s Eilat this December. With the latest, Miss Greece Rafaele Plastira has announced yesterday that she is missing this year’s competition.



The Miss Universe Greek contestant announced her boycott through an Instagram post and wrote: “Palestine you are not only in my mind every day but you have the most beautiful place in my heart forever.” She also added that Miss Universe has been her dream since she was a little girl, but “Humanity ABOVE Beauty Pageants.” She also said that she cares more about the people.

ملكة جمال #اليونان بلاستيرا رافاييلا تكتب منشوراً طويلاً عن #فلسطين وعن مقاطعتها لإنتخابات الجمال في #اسرائيل .

تقول متأثرة بكمية الدعم التي تلقتها: "ان الانسانية أكبر من مسابقات الجمال" pic.twitter.com/OAhXIcixx3 — Lana Medawar (@MedawarLana) November 23, 2021

Moreover, Rafaele wasn’t the only one; the South African government revealed last week its withdrawal from supporting Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane in the coming Miss Universe contest in Israel.

The South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture said following the government’s decision not to support Miss South Africa's participation that Israel has committed human rights crimes against the Palestinian people that bans the country from associating itself with this.

Lalela Mswane dont go to Israel you lose nothing you gain more. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 19, 2021

The grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivili Mandela, released a statement last week calling on all former Miss South Africa winners to boycott the Beauty Pageant in protest of the "occupation and cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli apartheid regime."

Furthermore, he also called on all other African countries including Kenya, Cameron, Ghana, and Nigeria to boycott the Apartheid Israel Miss Universe Pageant.

The Moroccan Miss Universe has announced her withdrawal from participating in the coming Miss Universe in Eilat after suffering a foot injury.