While Dozens Are Killed at Soleimani's Funeral, Video of Iranian Women Celebrating His Death Goes Viral

According to Iranian media, more than 56 people have died in the stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Kerman, Iran.

Another 200 people were injured in the stampede that took place after the Iranian military commander was killed by a US air raid this week.

As thousands of people mourn Soleimani’s death in the streets of Kerman, an interesting video in which Iranian women are dancing, celebrating the killing of Soleimani has gone viral.

Translation: “Iranian women are celebrating the death of Soleimani.”

The video shows a woman and her daughter dancing after hearing the news of Soleimani's death by an American airstrike. The video shocked social media users, as it contradicts the Iranian media’s portrayal of Iranian’s mourning and seeking revenge for Soleimani’s death.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated dramatically after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in an air strike ordered by US president Donald Trump this Friday.