While the World Resides Under Lockdown, Drones Light up the Skies in Chinese Celebrations

Riham Darwish

Published April 14th, 2020 - 06:51 GMT
The drone show lit up the sky with several breathtaking displays in celebration of the end of the pandemic/ (Twitter)

To announce reopening Wuhan after months of complete shutdown following the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chinese authorities organized a huge drone celebration in the sky of Shenzhen.

Using about 1000 drones, China thanked all essential workers who supported the country's containment effort of the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, including police and army officers, medical staff, and others.

The drone show that lit up the sky with several breathtaking displays in celebration of the end of the pandemic, that has been hitting the whole world since the start of 2020.

Some social media commentators, while expressing their admiration of the Shenzhen show, mentioned that it's ironically sad that China is celebrating overcoming COVID-19, while the whole world is still suffering because of it.

China has announced that Wuhan hasn't recorded any coronavirus cases for weeks now, highlighting its strict efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus, after its officials reported more than 3k deaths.

Many international organizations have cast doubt that Chinese numbers may not be real; especially that other less-populated countries have lost double the number of people, as a result of the novel coronavirus.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

