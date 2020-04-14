While the World Resides Under Lockdown, Drones Light up the Skies in Chinese Celebrations

To announce reopening Wuhan after months of complete shutdown following the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chinese authorities organized a huge drone celebration in the sky of Shenzhen.

1,000 drones lit up the night sky in Shenzhen, China, as a tribute to health care workers as Wuhan ended its coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/Zj3eKc7UZ4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 11, 2020

Using about 1000 drones, China thanked all essential workers who supported the country's containment effort of the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, including police and army officers, medical staff, and others.

Haha, I love how China is on the extremes of everything, amazing technology, but so restricted on who can use it.



Amazing skills, but very restricted on what to do with it.



That aside, this drone show is super amazing to watch! — Modal realism ❁ (@MozDefinitely) April 11, 2020

The drone show that lit up the sky with several breathtaking displays in celebration of the end of the pandemic, that has been hitting the whole world since the start of 2020.

Some social media commentators, while expressing their admiration of the Shenzhen show, mentioned that it's ironically sad that China is celebrating overcoming COVID-19, while the whole world is still suffering because of it.

China has announced that Wuhan hasn't recorded any coronavirus cases for weeks now, highlighting its strict efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus, after its officials reported more than 3k deaths.

Way too soon man. Sad to say but there will be another outbreak for returning too soon. — Solomon King IV (@SolomonKingCali) April 11, 2020

Many international organizations have cast doubt that Chinese numbers may not be real; especially that other less-populated countries have lost double the number of people, as a result of the novel coronavirus.